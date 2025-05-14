UM presents awards to long-serving and outstanding staff members

MACAU, May 14 - The University of Macau (UM) today (14 May) held the Long Service Award and Outstanding Administrative Staff Award Ceremony 2025 to honour the dedication and contributions of its faculty and staff. A total of 198 faculty and staff members were awarded Long Service Awards for reaching the milestones of 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years of service. The Outstanding Administrative Staff Award and the Most Creative Slogan Award were also presented at the ceremony.

Michael Hui, vice rector of UM and representative of the rector, thanked the awardees for their loyalty and dedication. He noted that 2024 is a significant year for UM’s development, as it not only marks the 10th anniversary of the university’s relocation, but also the official commencement of the construction of the UM campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, representing a historic opportunity for development. Hui also expressed hope that in 2025, UM will further enhance its quality of education and research and strive to become a recognised university of excellence.

Yuen Chun Yip, associate professor at the Faculty of Business Administration, received the 35-year Long Service Award. Reflecting on his 35-year teaching career, Prof Yuen said he is honoured to have witnessed UM’s developments—from its campus relocation to its growing prominence in innovation and technology cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with achievements recognised by the international community. Looking ahead, he will continue to devote himself to his teaching career, helping students explore their future paths.

Siu Cheok Ieng, a staff member of the UM Library who joined the university at the age of 23, also received the 35-year Long Service Award. She described UM as a big warm family. She is grateful for the support and efforts of her colleagues, especially during the library’s relocation. She is pleased to see that the library’s reading and learning environment has improved, and that the library is constantly introducing new technologies and promoting informatisation for the convenience of readers. She hopes that UM will nurture more outstanding talent, promote scientific research, and give back to society.

Cornelia Ho, a staff member of the Rector’s Office, received the Outstanding Administrative Staff Award and the Most Creative Slogan Award. She said: ‘I would like to thank my colleagues, professors, and the management team for their continued support, trust, and recognition of my work. Our partnership is the driving force behind my personal growth.’ As UM enters a new phase of research and campus development, she pledges to enhance her professionalism, harness her creativity, and join hands with other colleagues to advance the university through innovative thinking and action.