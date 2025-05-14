Homeowner’s Guide Offers Six Easy Tips to Prevent Electrical Fires During National Electrical Safety Month

NEMA’s online Homeowner’s Guide to Preventing Electrical Fires – Keeping Your Family Safe

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Each year more than 40,000 residential electrical fires occur in the U.S., resulting in hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries and more than a billion dollars in property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association . What consumers may not realize is that many of these fires could have been prevented by following six easy tips, now available as a free resource from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA).In NEMA’s online Homeowner’s Guide to Preventing Electrical Fires – Keeping Your Family Safe, the emphasis is on being proactive around the home to identify any potential problems and utilizing safety measures to correct them.“Today’s modern home is equipped with electrical systems proven to accommodate the needs of a growing variety of smart devices, laptops, appliances and more found in kitchens, laundry areas and throughout the home," said Jennifer LeFevre, executive director of the Electrical Safety Foundation International ( ESFI ), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace. “As electrical demand is only expected to increase, homeowners must also be vigilant when it comes to safety and preventing situations that can lead to electrical arcing and sparking, a common source of electrical fires. NEMA’s Homeowner’s Guide provides simple ways to keep families safe.”Tips from the Guide and more information on AFCI devices can be downloaded at afcisafety.org , and include:• Connected Cord Inspections – When plugging or unplugging electrical cords inspect for damage. If problems, replace immediately.• Extension Cords – Check for damaged cords under carpets, chairs and tables or plugged into overloaded outlets, and replace.• Arc Fault Circuit Protection – Make sure AFCI breakers are installed in your home. They detect and stop dangerous arcing/sparking in damaged wiring behind walls, electrical cords and more.• Appliances – Check for damaged devices and power cores and make sure they are working properly.• Hire A Professional – Bring in a licensed, certified electrical contractor who can quickly pinpoint and resolve any concerns.• Listed Products – Make sure your appliances are approved by a national testing authority to make sure they comply with national safety standards.###About NEMAThe National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents over 300 electrical equipment and medical imaging manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and systems. Together, our members contribute 1% of U.S. GDP and directly provide nearly 460,000 American jobs, contributing more than $250 billion to the U.S. economy. Learn more at makeitelectric.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.