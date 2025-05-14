TL Promotions Launches New Podcast: Today in DTF with Dennis Moon, Featuring Innovative DTF Printer Release

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TL Promotions is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast, Today in DTF, hosted by Dennis Moon. This engaging series dives into the latest trends, tools, and stories shaping the world of Direct to Film (DTF) printing, giving listeners an inside look at the fast-evolving industry.In the debut episode, Dennis Moon not only sets the stage for lively conversations about DTF innovations but also introduces TL Promotions’ groundbreaking new DTF printer. This state-of-the-art machine, developed by Dennis and his team, offers improved print quality, faster production times, and greater reliability for businesses looking to elevate their apparel and promotional product printing.“We’re thrilled to bring both the podcast and the new printer to our community,” said Dennis Moon. “The printer represents months of research, testing, and development, and we believe it’s a game changer for small and mid-sized print shops that want to deliver premium results efficiently. On the podcast, we’ll share insights not only about our products but also about where the industry is heading.”Listeners can check out Episode 1 of Today in DTF here:To learn more about TL Promotions, the new DTF printer, and their full range of services, visit:For media inquiries or more information, please contact:TL Promotions

