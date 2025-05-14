SEO.co launches new AI Search Optimization services with a focus on GEO to boost visibility in AI-generated search results like ChatGPT and Google SGE.

Generative search has fundamentally altered how content is discovered online. At SEO.co, we’re embracing this shift with a GEO-first approach, ensuring our clients gain greater visibility.” — Nate Nead

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading marketing agency today announced the official expansion of its core SEO service offering to include AI Search Optimization, featuring a strategic focus on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). This move is designed to help businesses achieve enhanced visibility across AI-powered search platforms like ChatGPT, Bing Copilot, Perplexity.ai, Anthropic Claude and Google’s AI Overviews, where traditional SEO techniques are no longer enough.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how users interact with search engines, GEO is becoming a critical component of digital visibility. Unlike traditional SEO, which is centered around ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs), GEO focuses on optimizing content for inclusion in AI-generated answers, summaries, and contextual dialogue responses.“Generative search has fundamentally altered how content is discovered online,” said Nate Nead, CEO at SEO.co. “At SEO.co, we’re embracing this shift with a GEO-first approach, ensuring our clients are not just visible in traditional search but also surfaced in AI-driven answers. Our job is to help our clients become the source, not just a search result.”Expanded GEO Services Now Offered by SEO.co:1. Structured Content Optimization for AI ParsingSEO.co structures client content in formats preferred by LLMs (large language models), such as using semantic HTML, FAQs, schema markup, and entity-based formatting, improving the chances of being selected by AI bots during content synthesis.2. Semantic SEO and Topic ClusteringInstead of focusing narrowly on keywords, GEO focuses on semantic relevance. SEO.co creates topic clusters that form a content ecosystem around core subjects, helping AI understand client expertise and deliver that information in authoritative responses.3. AI Prompt Simulation & Reverse EngineeringSEO.co runs content through proprietary tools and AI prompts to simulate how systems like ChatGPT might respond to user queries. This enables the team to reverse-engineer answers and optimize content for inclusion in likely generative outputs.4. Enhanced Schema & Structured Data DeploymentGEO services include technical deployments of schema.org markup, including Product, FAQ, HowTo, Organization, and Review schemas. This structured metadata supports both search engine visibility and AI comprehension.5. Brand Mention Optimization for LLM CitationsSEO.co helps build third-party brand mentions on high-authority websites that are frequently crawled and referenced by AI tools. These unlinked citations improve the likelihood of the brand being named in generative summaries.6. Conversational Query OptimizationGEO services include content rewrites to reflect natural language queries, such as “What’s the best software for X?” or “How do I invest in real estate with no money?”—phrasing commonly found in AI-driven searches.7. Optimization for Zero-Click ResultsWith more users getting answers directly in AI-generated summaries, SEO.co ensures clients are optimized for zero-click content placement—surfacing at the top even when users don’t click through.“This is the next evolution of SEO,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “GEO combines high-quality content creation with AI-driven context mapping. We’re helping brands future-proof their visibility as search engines become more conversational, less clickable, and more answer-oriented.”“Our clients are already seeing results,” added Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “GEO optimization is unlocking entirely new pathways for organic visibility, especially within AI summaries and answer boxes. It’s no longer just about being found—it’s about being featured.”Why GEO Matters Now More Than EverAI-generated answers are rapidly reducing click-through rates from traditional search engines. Google's AI Overviews and Bing's AI-powered summaries are rewriting how users access information. Without proper optimization for these new environments, brands risk losing visibility—even if they previously ranked well.SEO.co’s investment in GEO services aligns with its long-standing mission to stay ahead of digital marketing trends and provide clients with proactive, results-driven strategies.Businesses interested in enhancing their visibility in AI-powered search environments can learn more here or contact the SEO.co team to schedule a free consultation.About SEO.coFounded in 2010, SEO.co is a results-driven digital marketing agency specializing in enterprise SEO, link building , and high-impact content marketing. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, startups, and agencies alike, SEO.co provides tailored strategies that drive long-term online growth. With the introduction of Generative Engine Optimization, the agency is leading the charge into the future of search.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.