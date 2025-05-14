Alissa May Joins Goodera as Vice President of Impact to Scale Volunteering Strategy Across Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodera , the leading platform for global employee volunteering, is excited to welcome Alissa May as its new Vice President of Impact. Alissa brings more than 15 years of experience leading corporate social impact and sustainability strategy across startups and Fortune 500 companies.Alissa steps into this role after her most recent work at ERM, where she led sustainability strategy projects for Fortune 500 companies and drove over $1M in new revenue. Before that, she spent nearly six years at Salesforce, leading social impact programs that engaged 80,000 employees and 40,000 community partners. She led Salesforce’s biggest Global Volunteer Month and organized the Bay Area’s largest volunteer effort for Super Bowl 50, mobilizing over 10,000 volunteers.At Goodera, Alissa will lead volunteering strategy and ecosystem engagement to shape tools, programs, and partnerships that make volunteering more impactful and scalable. She will also serve as a strategic advisor to CSR leaders across Goodera’s client base."We are building the future of volunteering, one that is effortless and deeply human. Alissa brings a clear understanding of the systems, the people, and the programs that make it work. We’re excited to have her help shape what’s next.” Abhishek Humbad , CEO, GooderaAlissa’s approach to leadership is grounded in empathy, equity, and strategic collaboration. Through her consulting practice, A. May Consulting, she advises early-stage companies on designing business-aligned social and environmental strategy.“I’ve always believed that corporate volunteering is one of the most powerful ways a company can connect people to purpose,” said Alissa. “Goodera is doing something very innovative by using technology and field expertise to build experiences that scale without losing meaning. I’m excited to be part of shaping what comes next.”Alissa joins as Goodera expands its global reach and deepens its partnerships with enterprises and nonprofits. She will help companies build volunteering programs that align with business goals, community needs, and a changing global workforce.About GooderaGoodera is the leading platform for global employee volunteering, serving over 500 enterprises across 100+ countries. From curated experiences to impact storytelling and strategy, we help companies drive measurable social impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.