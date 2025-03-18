Goodera and Benevity Partner to Transform Corporate Volunteering with Seamless Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodera , the global leader in corporate volunteering, and Benevity , the leading provider of a corporate giving and volunteering platform, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize corporate volunteering through seamless technology integration. The announcement was made at Goodera’s annual Global Volunteering Summit 2025, where social impact leaders gathered to discuss the future of employee volunteering and community impact.As corporate volunteering programs expand, companies face increasing challenges in organizing, tracking, and reporting on their impact globally. Today, Volunteer Champions—employees who lead volunteering initiatives—often spend significant time on coordination and logistics rather than on engagement and impact. Organizing a single volunteering event can require multiple meetings, phone calls, and back-and-forth communication, creating inefficiencies and delays. These logistical hurdles divert focus from mobilizing employees toward meaningful action and instead burden Champions with administrative tasks.Through this integration, Goodera and Benevity are addressing these challenges by eliminating the complexity of event coordination and volunteer tracking. Auto-Event Creation will enable Champions to schedule and launch volunteering events instantly, eliminating the need for manual event setup and drastically reducing turnaround times. Roster Exchange will streamline attendance tracking and automate volunteer notifications for real-time, accurate participation data. These enhancements will create a One Platform experience, allowing Champions to manage Goodera-powered volunteer events directly within Benevity without the need to duplicate effort or coordination across multiple platforms."The key challenges we hear from companies is the manual effort to set up volunteer events, tracking attendance, and efficient reporting." said Abhishek Humbad, Founder & CEO of Goodera. "This partnership with Benevity removes those roadblocks, allowing Champions to focus on what truly matters—enabling greater impact."By integrating their platforms, Goodera and Benevity will provide companies with an instantly synchronized volunteer experience. Employees will have a seamless journey from event discovery to participation, while CSR teams can efficiently manage volunteer programs with enhanced visibility. The partnership also improves data accuracy by consolidating volunteer hours and attendance reporting, ensuring consistent and reliable measurement."Our clients want a seamless, integrated volunteering experience—one that eliminates duplication, enhances reporting, and makes participation effortless," said Candace Worley, Chief Product Officer at Benevity. "With this partnership, we are bringing that vision to life, ensuring that companies can scale their impact without administrative burden."The Goodera-Benevity integration will launch in phases starting in late 2025. As corporate volunteering continues to grow as a core pillar of employee engagement, this partnership will set a new standard for efficiency, automation, and experience, helping organizations drive greater social good.For more information, visit Goodera.com and Benevity.com.About GooderaGoodera executes hosted volunteering experiences that are accessible, engaging, and impactful for the world’s leading organizations like IBM, Airbnb, ServiceNow, Visa, and Target – 65 of our 500+ customers are Fortune 500 companies. We power on-demand volunteering experiences hosted by our ambassadors for your employees -across 1000+ cities in 100+ countries worldwide. We embrace action on social causes that align with SDGs with tailored in-person, virtual, and hybrid volunteering programs designed to bring people and purpose together.

