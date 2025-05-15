Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases 2025 Q1 Quarterly Report - Significantly Improved Balance Sheet & Reduced Debt

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group ( ACGX ) Releases 2025 Q1 Quarterly Financial and Disclosure ReportSignificantly Improved Balance Sheet with Reduced DebtAlliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Year Ending March 31, 2025.Revenues for the Quarter ending March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”) were $314,813*Gross Profits for the Quarter ending March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”) were $314,813*Net Income for the Quarter ending March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”) were $222,235The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 3/31/25 were $1,070,710The total outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2025 were 5,079,211 with 3,199,023 of those shares in the floatThe Company ended the quarter with $236,530 Cash on hand*This includes the net proceeds from the sale of the Chicago investment property and received interest payments.The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX.us in the investor relations section.Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, “We made some good progress in Q1 and we did not issue any new shares during the first quarter. The proceeds from the sale of our Chicago property are fully reflected in this quarterly report, resulting in a $3,311,552 reduction in liabilities on our balance sheet and a Net Income of $264,243 from the sale.Our efforts to identify new projects and investment opportunities remain ongoing. We continue to focus on assets or businesses with strong profit potential and minimal operating overhead. PeopleVine , currently our most significant investment, continues to make solid progress. We are optimistic about the prospect of generating returns from that investment and asset in the near future, which could support further investments.As of March 31, 2025, ACG now holds a 20% equity stake in the Sayless Spritz brand following the conversion of our loan into equity with its new owner, Beverage Assets, LLC. We believe this experienced team will be able to expand the brand and get into new markets.We are actively engaged in several discussions regarding potential acquisitions and investments aimed at improving our revenue, profitability, cash flow, and overall shareholder value.With our low share float and minimal overhead, ACG is well positioned to take advantage of a wide range of opportunities. Our long-term strategy remains focused on vertical integration and shared resource models between projects to achieve greater operational efficiency and long-term growth. We will update the public when anything is completed.”About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies, Real Estate projects, and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. Resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company’s shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG’s strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The company’s big picture long term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com About Say Less SpritzSay Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www.SayLessSpritz.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contact1-312-498-9769info@ACGemail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

