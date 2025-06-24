Henry Goudreau Unveils Mentoring Program for Contractors Focused on Systems and Profitability

Contractor Coaching | The Golden Hard Hat Mentoring Program Henry Goudreau, C.S.L., is recognized by Forbes as a top-rated business coach and mentor for construction contracting businesses.

Golden Hard Hat Mentoring helps contractors scale, boost profits, and build a business that runs without their daily involvement.

Follow the money/numbers is what Henry makes you do — and despite the challenge, sometimes — that is the only way to be successful.” — Derek Rolison, Owner of Lakeland Exteriors & Roofing

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contractor Coaching, a leader in construction business mentoring, has announced the launch of its flagship initiative: The Golden Hard Hat Mentoring Program. Designed specifically for construction company owners, the program provides structured mentorship to help participants transition from working in their business to working on it.

Founded by Henry Goudreau, C.S.L., a former contractor with over four decades of industry experience, Contractor Coaching has helped hundreds of businesses streamline operations, improve financial systems, and create scalable organizational structures. The new mentoring program draws from the principles outlined in Goudreau’s business-building model known as The Street-Smart Contractor.

Program Highlights Include:

1. Implementation of reliable financial systems to eliminate guesswork and improve profitability

2. Step-by-step operational procedures to reduce inefficiencies and jobsite disruptions

3. Organizational development frameworks that empower teams and reduce owner-dependency

4. Creation of standard operating procedures for job consistency and quality assurance

“The program is not a quick fix,” said Goudreau. “It’s a long-term strategic mentoring model designed to help contractors build sustainable, high-performing businesses that no longer rely entirely on their daily involvement.”

The program is currently accepting applications from growth-minded contractors seeking long-term improvements in business structure, team performance, and profitability.

Client Success

Participants have reported significant gains. “Since starting to work with Henry, my construction business has done a major turnaround,” said one graduate. “We’re producing higher sales, double-digit profits, and I’ve built a team that now takes ownership of results.”

About Contractor Coaching

Contractor Coaching was founded by Henry Goudreau, C.S.L., a veteran contractor turned nationally recognized construction business mentor. With over 40 years in the construction industry, Henry has helped transform hundreds of contracting businesses by teaching them how to think and operate like true CEOs. Drawing from his own experience growing and selling a multi-million dollar construction firm, Henry developed The Street-Smart Contractor model — a proven, systems-driven approach to business success. Through mentoring, personalized coaching, and a deep understanding of construction-specific metrics, Contractor Coaching equips business owners with the tools to build profitable, scalable, and self-sustaining companies.

