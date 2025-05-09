Hemphill Celebrates Marketing Award Victory at CCA Convention 2025

Hemphill LLC - Leading Tower & Power Solutions Provider

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemphill is thrilled to announce that our very own VP and CTO, Scott Hemphill, has proudly accepted the prestigious Marketing Award at this year’s CCA Convention. This accolade recognizes Scott's standout video submission, which brilliantly showcased Hemphill’s groundbreaking product, the Modular On-Grade Tower.

The Modular On-Grade Tower is a rapidly deployable tower site that requires no guy-wires and no ground penetrations, including a non-invasive geo-technical report. This innovative tower is fully capable of supporting full 5G deployments and microwave dishes at heights up to 160 feet, all without the need for guy-wires. Unlike traditional solutions, the Modular On-Grade Tower is not a COW (Cell on Wheels); it is a BULL, representing strength, stability, and cutting-edge technology.

Scott's exceptional work in creating the video submission highlighted the innovative approaches and collaborative efforts that define Hemphill's ethos. The video resonated deeply with the convention's audience and judges, setting a new benchmark for how we engage with our audience and showcase our products.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the CCA for this recognition and to our entire marketing and tech teams for their incredible collaboration in bringing the video to life. This win is a testament to the collective effort and dedication of everyone at Hemphill.

Congratulations once again to Scott Hemphill for this remarkable achievement. This victory belongs to all of us, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in our industry.

For more information, please contact: [www.hemphill.com]

