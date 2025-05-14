SAVE Commends Senate Champions of Kids Online Safety Act; Urges Swift Action to Hold Big Tech Accountable

Erich Mische is CEO of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. Suicide Awareness Voices of Education Logo Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms are needed now

SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education applauds re-introduction of Kids Online Safety Act

To every mother and father who has buried a child because of what happened online: your heartbreak is a moral compass for this country. Your stories are not just testimony. They are a call to action.” — Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education today praised U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for their bipartisan reintroduction of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). This urgently needed legislation comes as young people continue to suffer and all too often die due to the harmful design of social media platforms.“KOSA is more than legislation. It’s a line in the sand,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE. “Senators Blumenthal and Blackburn deserve praise for continuing to stand with parents and not Big Tech platform executives and for carrying forward the voices of those whose children can no longer speak for themselves. This is Congress’s chance to stop offering condolences and start delivering solutions.”SAVE has worked nationally for over three decades to prevent suicide through education, policy advocacy, lethal means safety, and support for those impacted by suicide loss. In 2024, the organization collaborated with others to launch the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign now with nearly 40 partners on six continents. The campaign invites youth and others to design warning labels for social media platforms, echoing successful public health strategies used to combat tobacco and alcohol addiction. Winning entries will receive a $5,000, $3,000 or $2,000 educational scholarship.“Social media is not just a risk factor, it's a clear and present danger to youth around the world,” added Mische. “And while tech CEOs offer apologies to grieving parents, their platforms continue profiting from algorithms that exploit teen vulnerability. KOSA, warning labels, and transparency are tools of accountability we can’t afford to ignore.”Mische also made it clear that passage of KOSA, warning label laws and other efforts is an opportunity to honor those who have lost children to online harms and who have turned their grief into advocacy.“To every mother and father who has buried a child because of what happened online: your heartbreak has become the moral compass for this country,” Mische said. “Your stories are not just testimony. They are a call to action. And SAVE will stand with you every step of the way.”KOSA passed the Senate in 2024 with overwhelming bipartisan support (91–3) and remains the only federal legislation aimed squarely at design-driven harms to children online. Its reintroduction is a critical test of whether Congress will stand with families or Big Tech.SAVE joins ParentsSOS, Fairplay, and numerous child safety organizations in urging swift action in both chambers of Congress.For more information about SAVE and the KiDS Campaign, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.