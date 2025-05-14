City to begin parking immobilization program May 19

Outstanding fines? Now is the time to pay them off!

On Monday, May 19, the City of Lawrence will begin using parking immobilization — in the form of parking boots — for people with outstanding parking fines. This change in parking regulations is part of the City’s plan to transition to a civil process for parking enforcement in Downtown Lawrence.

This new procedure for parking offenses replaces the previous legal process that went through Municipal Court. All parking violations received from January 1, 2025, and later will go through a civil process. Outstanding parking violations received prior to January 1, 2025, will continue through the legal process until they’re resolved.

People with three or more unpaid parking tickets that are 60 days or more overdue will be eligible for parking immobilization. If someone gets a parking boot on their car, they will also get a 48-hour notice that the car could be impounded if the outstanding parking tickets aren’t paid.

To remove the parking boot from a vehicle, you will need to pay all outstanding parking fines issued on or after January 1, 2025. There is a 24-hour call system with the booting company so you can have the parking boot removed at any time. A video with more information on how to remove a parking boot is on the City’s website: lawrenceks.org/parking.

Parking boots can be returned to the parking services office at 933 New Hampshire Street during normal business hours or to either of the 24/7 drop box locations: