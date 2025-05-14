RevlTek Announces Expanded Relationship with OCCU

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek today announced that it has expanded its partnership with OCCU, a $3.5 billion credit union based in Oregon, to include an enhanced servicing experience for its student loan borrowers. This further expands RevlTek's mission to deliver innovative, credit union-focused financial solutions. This expanded partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between RevlTek and OCCU and reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to supporting students with educational funding.

Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, RevlTek develops tailored financial products designed to meet the unique needs of each credit union. Through its education-focused marketplace, Colleging, RevlTek partners with colleges and universities to deliver a best-in-class network of private student loan products through its credit union partners.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with OCCU,” said Tim Kulesha, Chief Operating Officer at RevlTek. “By partnering with the Colleging network, OCCU reinforces its commitment to serving students and the broader education community while growing its membership through meaningful engagement.”

“We deeply value our ongoing partnership with RevlTek and are enthusiastic about continuing to work together to serve our members better,” said Tim Strinz, Director of Indirect Lending at OCCU.

About RevlTek

RevlTek builds technology-driven consumer finance solutions for credit unions, empowering them to compete and grow in a fast-changing market. RevlTek supports member-first innovation through scalable products and strategic partnerships, from education financing to home improvement and healthcare lending. For more information, please visit revltek.com.

About Oregon Community Credit Union

OCCU is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to serving the community since 1956. As one of the largest credit unions in the Pacific Northwest, OCCU offers a wide range of financial products and services to meet the diverse needs of its members. With a vision to Enrich Lives and the desire to create financial prosperity for members, employees, and communities, OCCU is committed to providing personalized solutions, expert advice, and exceptional service. Learn more at MyOCCU.org

