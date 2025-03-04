Colleging Announces New Product Launch with America’s Christian Credit Union

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleging announced today it launched a new Private Refinance Loan program for America’s Christian Credit Union of Glendora, CA and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Here we grow again! America’s Christian Credit Union, through its partnership with Colleging, is now offering their members the opportunity to refinance their education debt with industry leading rates and a simple application process,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging. “We are honored to support this new product offering for ACCU and their members.

“Meeting our members’ financial needs at every stage of life is our top priority,” said Vicki VannBerstein, CEO of America’s Christian Credit Union. “It is a joy to help so many in our community save money by capitalizing on better rates and terms for their student loans.”

About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of RevlTek, a Texas-based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members. Owning our technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less than 10 hours a month to administer the program

For more information, please visit colleging.com.

About America’s Christian Credit Union

Since 1958, the credit union and our mission statement have stood the test of time. Because “To Reach, Serve, and Teach” is timeless, we are confident that God will grant us the provision to keep growing, reaching, serving, and teaching. With such a mission close at heart, and our members right there alongside, ACCU strives to make a difference in each member’s life, one member at a time.

For membership information, please visit https://americaschristiancu.com.

