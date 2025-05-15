Barbieri Law Firm Responds To Verdict And Sentencing In Natalie Sorrells Case

Barbieri Law Firm | The Star in Frisco

Jury Rejects Life Sentences in Closely Watched Rockwall Trial

They rejected the most serious charges and issued the lowest possible sentence on the remaining counts. While we respect their role, we still believe the evidence supported a full acquittal.” — Heather Barbieri

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbieri Law Firm responds to the verdict and sentencing delivered last week in the case of Natalie Sorrells, following a high-profile trial in Rockwall County. The jury acquitted Ms. Sorrells of the two most serious charges (24-13012 and 24-13013)—both carrying potential life sentences—signaling that the evidence did not meet the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.The jury ultimately found Ms. Sorrells guilty of two lesser charges of indecency with a child (24-13014 and 24-13015), sentencing her to 30 months for each count. On Thursday, Rockwall County Judge Brett Hall opted not to follow the jury’s sentencing recommendation, instead ordering the sentences to run consecutively, resulting in a total of five years of incarceration.“We trusted the jury to look at this case honestly—and for the most part, they did,” said Heather Barbieri , Founding Attorney at Barbieri Law Firm. “They rejected the most serious charges and issued the lowest possible sentence on the remaining counts. While we respect their role, we still believe the evidence supported a full acquittal.”Barbieri Law Firm emphasized that the team made the intentional decision to seek jury sentencing, believing that a panel of peers would carefully evaluate all aspects of the case. “Their decision reflected meaningful doubt about the prosecution’s narrative,” Barbieri added. “We were disappointed that the court exercised its discretion to stack the sentences instead of aligning with the jury’s recommendation.”The defense also raised concerns regarding the consistency of witness testimony. “There were numerous inconsistencies noted during trial—particularly in testimony from the complaining witness—which we believe impacted how the jury viewed the case,” said Geeta Singletary, Senior Trial Attorney. “The acquittals on the most serious counts suggest the jury had significant reservations.”The prosecution initially extended a 30-year plea offer, yet the jury ultimately recommended the minimum sentence allowed under the law. Carrie Thomas, Managing Attorney at Barbieri Law Firm, noted, “While the outcome wasn’t what we fully hoped for, the verdict and sentencing reflect a degree of restraint. In our view, the jury saw a case that warranted careful scrutiny—and responded accordingly.”Barbieri Law Firm will continue to support Ms. Sorrells as she explores all legal options moving forward, including a potential appeal. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.Barbieri Law Firm17 Cowboys Way Suite 175Frisco, TX 75034Office: 972-424-1902

