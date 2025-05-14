Tuttle Twins Launches New Book on the 'World’s Worst Ideas'

The Tuttle Twins series is launching a new book entitled The Tuttle Twins’ Guide to the World’s Worst Ideas. The Tuttle Twins’ Guide to the World’s Worst Ideas is written for families who value liberty, free markets and critical thinking. The book delves into 20 of the most destructive ideas from history, ranging from government welfare and central banking to climate alarmism and censorship. Although the book criticizes the world’s worst ideas, it also inspires readers to work towards building a better world.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tuttle Twins series is launching a new book entitled The Tuttle Twins’ Guide to the World’s Worst Ideas . The new book provides teens with critical thinking tools, teaching them to spot faulty logic, political manipulation and emotional appeals that merely seek to promote harmful ideas. The Tuttle Twins’ Guide to the World’s Worst Ideas also grants teens historical insights via mini-lessons on where those ideas came from, how they played out, and why they failed.The book reinforces the values of liberty, voluntaryism, free markets and limited government and gives teens the confidence to challenge the status quo, empowering them to question society’s most popular narratives while defending ideas that enable humans to flourish. The Tuttle Twins’ Guide to the World’s Worst Ideas also provides cultural awareness, helping readers understand how those troublesome ideas continue to influence all of society. Although the book criticizes the world’s worst ideas, it also inspires readers to work towards building a better world via personal responsibility, innovation and peaceful cooperation.“At a time when pernicious ideas are both accepted and celebrated, we knew we needed to address those issues head on through our new book,” said Connor Boyack, author of the book. “These ideas have been tried and failed repeatedly over decades or even centuries, and yet, they refuse to die. We need to cut through all the destructive thinking that’s out there and teach our teenagers the truth about these ideas and how to challenge those narratives.”The Tuttle Twins’ Guide to the World’s Worst Ideas is written for families who value liberty, free markets and critical thinking. It delves into 20 of the most destructive ideas from history, ranging from government welfare and central banking to climate alarmism and censorship. The Tuttle Twins’ Guide to the World’s Worst Ideas is more than just a history lesson. It’s a call to action for the next generation to reject harmful “zombie” ideologies and fight for a future of freedom, filling a void left by a lack of resources that fight back against that indoctrination.“Today’s teens are under attack from cultural messages that glorify state power, undermine individual liberty and distort economic truth,” Boyack added. “As a result, parents are in desperate need of resources to combat this messaging while teaching their kids critical thinking skills that will last a lifetime.”By providing clarity, evidence from history and a values-based framework, the book will help parents raise resilient, informed teens who won’t be tricked by false, feel-good ideas or authoritarian agendas.About The Tuttle TwinsThe Tuttle Twins series is dedicated to creating a freer future by planting the seeds of liberty in the rising generation. The series, created by Connor Boyack and Elijah Stanfield, has sold over 6 million copies and is popular among liberty-minded families and homeschoolers. Through engaging stories and supporting activities, Tuttle Twins teaches children the principles of free-market economics, personal responsibility, and individual liberty. The series includes a wide range of books and educational resources designed to help young readers understand important ideas often neglected in traditional education. To learn more, visit tuttletwins.com.

