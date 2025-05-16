Houzeo Enhances Its Presence in Arizona with Launch of Buyer Platform

15,000+ Homes for Sale in Phoenix, AZ

Home buyers across the Grand Canyon State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo offers a database of 1.5 million listings, with around 106,800 homes for sale in Arizona . They are in line with Zillow and Redfin. All listings have high-quality images, detailed property info, floor plans, price history, and neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo’s IntelliSearch algorithm makes it easy for Arizona buyers to find properties. Whether looking for cheap 3 bed homes for sale in Scottsdale with two car garage or a budget-friendly house under $300K in Tucson, this smart search tool quickly matches listings to buyer preferences, saving time and effort.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo’s interactive map allows Arizona buyers to filter searches based on preferences such as price reductions, open houses, new builds, or properties with no HOA fees. Buyers can view these features in real-time, making it easy to find the right home.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can easily schedule a property tour at a time that works for them with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: When buyers are comparing neighborhoods like Gilbert, Chandler, or Flagstaff, Houzeo’s Favorites feature makes it easy to save and review listings later. Perfect for couples or co-buyers, it keeps everyone on the same page during the decision-making process.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo’s “Contact Agent” feature enables Arizona buyers to reach listing agents directly. Whether inquiring about homes for sale in Phoenix or making an offer on a tiny historic property in Peoria, communication is quick, easy, and efficient.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

