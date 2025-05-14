Missouri Recognizes Eight Gold Star Schools

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced eight Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2025. The program, which aligns with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

Missouri’s 2025 Gold Star Schools include

Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience , St. Louis Public Schools

, St. Louis Public Schools Conway Elementary , Ladue School District

, Ladue School District East Elementary , Ozark School District

, Ozark School District Eugene Field Elementary , Poplar Bluff School District

, Poplar Bluff School District Green Forest Elementary , Green Forest R-II School District

, Green Forest R-II School District James Walker , Blue Springs School District

, Blue Springs School District Marion County Elementary , Marion County R-II Schools

, Marion County R-II Schools Steam Academy Middle School, Ferguson-Florissant School District

“Congratulations to the students, teachers, and staff members at each of these schools for earning this recognition,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “These schools demonstrate that academic excellence is possible while striving to help their students find their path to success. We’re so proud of their hard work.”

The Missouri Gold Star Schools program was established in 1991 and uses the same criteria for nomination as the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced this fall.