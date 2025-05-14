Trinidad James and Rosa Acosta Set to Host Miss Caribbean LA Pageant

Trinidad James and Rosa Acosta Host 2025 Miss Caribbean LA Pageant

Miss Caribbean LA Beauty Pageant Returns For A Second Year Bigger, Bolder And More Impactful!

This event goes beyond celebrating beauty, it's about honoring culture, uniting communities and championing a cause greater than ourselves.” — MCLA Founder, Chef Bernard James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a powerful debut last year, the Miss Caribbean LA Pageant (MCLA) returns for its sophomore edition on Saturday, May 31, with an even stronger commitment to celebrating Caribbean heritage, empowering women, and driving philanthropic impact.Miss Caribbean LA 2025 will be held at Sola Beehive, one of L.A.'s most dynamic cultural venues, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening that unites fashion, music, cuisine, and advocacy in a truly memorable celebration. Presented by Uber Eats and Taste of the Caribbean LA, the event proudly supports its ongoing partnerships with the Lymphoma Research Foundation and Corlette Malcolm James Charities, honoring the legacy of the late Corlette James while raising essential funds for cancer research and community initiatives."This event goes beyond celebrating beauty—it's about honoring culture, uniting communities, and championing a cause greater than ourselves," said Chef Bernard James, Founder and Executive Producer of Miss Caribbean LA. "What began as a tribute born from personal loss has evolved into a powerful movement—one that uplifts young women, celebrates Caribbean identity, and showcases the richness and diversity of the diaspora."Continuing its evolution, the 2025 edition will feature a reimagined Pink Carpet—a symbolic tribute to those affected by lymphoma—merging glamor with meaning. This year’s pageant will be co-hosted by 2x Grammy Award-winning artist and philanthropist Trinidad James and model, actress, and entrepreneur Rosa Acosta, bringing star power and personal passion to the evening. As Trinidad James has shared about what MCLA means to him, “when you uplift voices, more people hear your intentions…The Caribbean scene in LA is not massive, but it can be if more voices and visuals are created in LA.”"As someone who has spent years immersed in beauty, fashion, and entertainment, I recognize when something truly special is happening," said Rosa Acosta. "The Miss Caribbean LA Pageant is more than a celebration of culture and confidence—it’s a powerful platform for women to shine."This chapter of Miss Caribbean LA builds on the strong foundation laid in 2024, when 13 contestants from six countries united for a historic and heartfelt celebration of Caribbean women. That spirit continues in 2025, with an expanded reach, enhanced experiences, and a deeper impact.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, May 31, 2025Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PMLocation: Sola Beehive, 1000 E. 60th St., Los Angeles, CA 90001Tickets, media credentials, and partnership opportunities are now available.Follow @MissCaribbeanLA on Instagram for exclusive content, contestant announcements, and event updates.###About Miss Caribbean LAMiss Caribbean LA is a cultural and philanthropic platform that elevates the voices, leadership, and beauty of Caribbean women in the diaspora. Founded by Chef Bernard James, the pageant honors Caribbean heritage, provides professional opportunities, and raises awareness for causes that matter—including cancer research through the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

