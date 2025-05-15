Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The personal emergency response systems PERS market has experienced a notable spur in growth in recent years, enhancing from $7.58 billion in 2024 to $8.30 billion in 2025 representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. Contributing factors to this increase are rooted in the escalating popularity of smart home integration, the rise in healthcare awareness, an emergent need for emergency assistance, the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, and a significant uptick in investments towards healthcare technology.

Is the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking into the near future, the PERS market is anticipated to continue its robust growth trajectory, predicted to burgeon to $11.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This expansion can be ascribed to the escalating need for elderly care solutions, an aging global population, a rise in the number of insurance policies, growing dependence on the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the Internet of Things IoT devices, and the advancement of GPS technology.

Key emerging trends speculated for the forecast period are the development in fall detection technology, advancements in remote monitoring services, the adoption of wearable medical devices, geofencing technology, and an evolutionary leap in smartphone technologies.

What Drives The Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Growth?

One key market driver identified is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. These persistent health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis, develop gradually and require continuous care. The rise of such chronic illnesses is linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices and an aging populace. Poor dietary habits, a lack of physical activity, smoking, and the over-consumption of alcohol significantly contribute to the onset of chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

In such instances, PERS is a vital assistance tool, offering constant health monitoring and rapid medical help access. For example, in June 2024, the UK-based National Health Service reported a significant increase in people registered with their GP under the non-diabetic hyperglycemia, or pre-diabetes, marking a rise of nearly 20% from 2022, thus escalating the demand for PERS.

Who Are The Key Players In The Personal Emergency Response Systems Market?

Notable industry players operating in the PERS market include ADT Inc, Sentara Health, Connect America, Comfort Keepers, Tunstall Healthcare, Lifeline Systems Company, Medical Guardian, LifeStation, LifeFone Medical Alert Services, LifeWatch, and many others. These companies endeavor on innovations and the development of advanced products like medical alert devices for improved real-time health monitoring, ensuring efficient emergency response and proactive healthcare management.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Personal Emergency Response Systems Market?

One such example is US-based medical equipment producing company, LogicMark, Inc., which in February 2025, launched the next-generation Guardian Alert 911 Plus. It is an advanced personal emergency response device equipped with fall detection, 4G LTE technology, sporting a sleek and discreet design.

How Is The Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Segmented?

The PERS market encompasses various sectors and is segmented into:

1 By Type: Landline Personal Emergency Response System PERS, Mobile Personal Emergency Response System PERS

2 By Component: Smoke Detectors, Bed Sensors, Pull-Cord Residential, Fall Detection Sensors, Flood Detectors

3 By End-User: Nursing Home, Home-Based User, Assisted Living Facilities, Hospices, Senior Living Facilities

And sub-segmented as:

1 By Landline Personal Emergency Response System PERS: Basic Landline PERS, Auto-Alert Landline PERS, Voice-Activated Landline PERS

2 By Mobile Personal Emergency Response System PERS: GPS-enabled Mobile PERS, Non-GPS Mobile PERS, Wearable Mobile PERS, Smartphone-based Mobile PERS

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Personal Emergency Response Systems Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the personal emergency response systems market. The regions assessed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

