Premier Oscar Mabuyane condemns heinous killing of elderly sisters in Alice

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has strongly condemned the senseless and brutal killing of two elderly sisters, aged 75 and 85, in Upper Ncerha, near Alice this week. According to preliminary reports from the South African Police Service (SAPS), unknown assailants forcefully entered the victims’ home during the early hours of Tuesday, 13 May 2025, and fatally shot the two women while they were asleep.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Premier Mabuyane described the attack as a cowardly and despicable act, calling on law enforcement agencies to act with urgency and leave no stone unturned in tracking down those responsible.

“This despicable and cowardly act against two defenseless elderly women is not only a crime against the victims and their family, but a deep wound to our entire province. Our elders are the custodians of wisdom, culture, and community. They deserve our utmost respect and protection, not senseless violence. I urge the SAPS to act swiftly and decisively to bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Premier Mabuyane.

The Premier extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the community of Upper Ncerha, affirming the Provincial Government’s commitment to supporting efforts to root out violent crime. He also urged community members to stand united against violence and assist the police with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“Let us unite against such cruelty. Let us send a strong message that our communities will not be havens for criminals. We must stand together in defending the rights and dignity of all, especially our most vulnerable; women, children, and the elderly,” the Premier added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Nolusindiso Dywili at 079 520 3380 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

For enquiries:

Government Spokesperson

Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 082 728 7476

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates