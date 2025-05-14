Capital Numbers Reports FY 25 Results and Highlights Strong Post-Year-End Momentum

Capital Numbers Wins "Growth Leadership in Tech Services" Award at NASSCOM SME Inspire 2025

Capital Numbers reports a 5.27% revenue increase for FY25 with strong post-year-end momentum targeting ≥15% growth in FY26 through strategic wins & acquisitions

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited (BSE:544343)

The traction achieved since April 2025 demonstrates that our efforts are bearing fruit. Our new wins, combined with an active M&A pipeline, give us confidence in returning to a high-growth trajectory.” — Mukul Gupta, Founder & CEO

KOLKATA, INDIA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers (BSE: 544343), a global digital engineering and AI services company, today released its audited results for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 and provided an update on operational progress achieved since 1 April 2025.FY 25 Financial Overview:Total Revenue: INR 105.68 Cr - ▲ 5.27 % (YoY)PAT: INR 25.80 Cr - ▼ 1.26 % (YoY)Performance fell short of internal targets, primarily due to project start-date deferrals, prolonged decision cycles, and a softer macro environment in H2 FY 25. Management has implemented corrective actions to further improve utilisation and enhance cost discipline. The company invested in Events and Skilled and Senior Positions in the last quarter which is expected to give results in the coming financial year.Re-Acceleration Since 1 April 2025:Despite a challenging FY 25 close, Capital Numbers has delivered tangible progress in the first six weeks of FY 26.New Contract Wins: Six, year-long engagements across automobile, technology, e-commerce, public-safety, healthcare, and AI sectors, adding approximately USD 1 Million to the order book during the current FY. An additional USD 0.1 Million Salesforce agreement is in final negotiation.Strategic M&A Programme: Mandated a leading management consulting firm targeting INR 40 crore for bolt-on acquisitions expecting closure within the current FY.Market Outreach: Expanded service offering in Africa with participation in a global event and nine other global tech events through FY 26. Management is expecting further strengthening of the order book as the year progresses.Further acquisition of shares: Promoter group completed a further acquisition of shares of INR 3 crore adding 0.74% in promoter holding which currently stands at 74.37% and underscoring confidence in the company’s long-term value.Industry Recognition: Won “Growth Leadership in Tech Services” at NASSCOM SME Inspire 2025 presented by Shri Piyush Goyal (Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry) and Shri Rajesh Nambiar (President, NASSCOM).Management Commentary:“FY 25 tested our resilience; deferred client onboarding reduced top-line growth and margins,” said Mukul Gupta , Founder & CEO. “However, the traction achieved since 1 April 2025 demonstrates that our efforts are bearing fruit. Our new wins, combined with an active M&A pipeline, give us confidence in returning to a high-growth trajectory.”Sanket Harlalka, CFO, added, “Q1 FY 26 is already tracking ahead of our internal plan. The post-year-end contracts provide forward revenue visibility, and we expect revenue to start growing as projects ramp up.”Outlook FY 26Capital Numbers targets ≥ 15% revenue growth for FY 26, supported by:● Ongoing demand for AI and cloud, and digital engineering solutions● Increase in Marketing and Promotions expanding our reach● Deeper wallet share in existing strategic accounts● Inorganic expansion through disciplined acquisitionsWhile management remains cautious about macro volatility, the early-year momentum underpins a robust outlook.About Capital Numbers: Capital Numbers is a publicly listed digital engineering partner with 500+ technologists delivering software development , AI/ML, cloud, data analytics, and QA services worldwide. The company is ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified.Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as economic conditions, client budgets, and acquisition outcomes.Investor Relations Contact: Investor Relations Team, Capital Numbers | cs@capitalnumbers.com | +91 33 67992211Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. We request to take the above information on your records.

