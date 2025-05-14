Servadus Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Servadus, a leading managed service provider based near San Francisco, CA, USA.

This partnership will help Servadus’ clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Servadus has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We are delighted to announce that Servadus has joined the EasyDMARC partner network. As part of our mission to provide secure and reliable email communications to our customers, partnering with EasyDMARC will enable us to access a fine set of tools that will enhance the security and reliability of our customers' email communications. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to work together to create a more secure and trustworthy email environment," said Ron Tosto, CEO of Servadus.

"We are thrilled to welcome Servadus to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Servadus

Servadus, incorporated in 2020, is a premium cybersecurity and compliance company, with its Global headquarters in the San Franciso, CA bay area. The mission of Servadus is to enhance awareness and promote actions that support data protection, safeguard personal privacy, and strengthen the resiliency of networking infrastructure. The organization understands the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and the increasing importance of robust infrastructure solutions. It is the right combination of advice and tools that reduces risk data compromise. Delivering cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients is essential. Core services focus on strategic cybersecurity initiatives that provides guidance, assessments, and management for all type of business operations.

www.servadus.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com



