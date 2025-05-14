Minister Sisisi Tolashe commemorates International Day of Families in Cape Town, 15 May

The minister of social development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe, will tomorrow, 15 May 2025, commemorate International day for Families as part of the Child Protection Month campaign currently underway.

The commemoration of the day for families aims to bring a focus on the importance of families as the first line of defence in the protection of children.

Child protection is a shared responsibility, parents and caregivers the entire community play an important role and can contribute to creating a safe environment for children. During the commemoration, the minister will launch the Revised White Paper on Families and the Families Matter Programme, highlighting the care and protection of children.

Under the theme: “Family-oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025”, this year’s commemoration seeks to highlight the importance of supporting and strengthening families.

The UN Convention on Rights of the Child clearly states the role of the family towards child protection and it further mandates government to step in, if families are unable to do so.

Current family-centred interventions such as positive parenting, family matter, and the social assistance programmes seek to ensure that families have the necessary resources and support that protect children and strengthen families.

The child protection month is happening while the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) on Violence Against Children, Dr Najat Maalla M’jid is in the country to monitor progress on South Africa’s programs to end violence against children.

