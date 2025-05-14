Global Pack Conveyors Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

Pack Conveyors Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Is the Pack Conveyors Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The pack conveyors global industry worth is set to rise from $8.81 billion in 2024 to $11.94 billion in 2029, charting a remarkable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%.

As per the projections, the market will see a spurt in growth in the coming years. The transformative potential of technology is further levelling up the pack conveyors landscape. Interesting trends noted in the forecast period include the integration of cobots collaborative robots in packaging lines, development of silent and low-noise conveyor systems, advancements in smart sensor-based conveyors, adoption of AI-driven conveyor sorting systems, and integration of lidar technology in conveyor navigation.

What Drives The Pack Conveyors Market Growth?

The market is also reaping exponential benefits from the burgeoning e-commerce sector, which thrives on the efficient and rapid transportation of goods. These conveyors are instrumental in the automation of package movement across fulfillment centers, sorting facilities, and distribution hubs.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pack Conveyors Market?

Looking at the leading pack conveyor companies, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, and Daifuku Co. Ltd. are among the key names that have made their mark in the industry. An emerging trend to watch out for is the development of innovative offerings like tubular drag conveyors, that transport bulk materials through a sealed, enclosed tube.

How Is The Pack Conveyors Market Segmented?

The global pack conveyors market can further be segmented by conveyor types, pack type, chain types, application, and different segments under each category. For instance, conveyor types include slat conveyor, belt conveyor, roller conveyor, accumulation conveyor, and low back pressure conveyor.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Pack Conveyors Market?

Diving into the regional insights, North America emerged as the largest player in the pack conveyors market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

