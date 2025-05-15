Celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month with a Special Screening of 'Centered: Joe Lieberman' Documentary

Vice President Al Gore announces Senator Joe Lieberman as his running mate during a campaign event in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2000. Senator Joe Lieberman and President George W. Bush in front of the presidential limousine. Senator Joe Lieberman meets with President Barack Obama in 2011.

Followed by Q&A with Director Jonathan Gruber and the Senator’s Children, Matt & Rebecca Lieberman Tuesday, May 20 · 6:00 PM · Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month, join us May 20 for a powerful evening of history, politics, and personal insight at a special screening of the award-winning documentary " Centered: Joe Lieberman " — an intimate and timely portrait of America’s first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket and one of the most principled public servants of our time.From the Senate floor to the campaign trail, Joe Lieberman spent over four decades at the center of the American political scene — shaping policy, bridging partisan divides, and standing firm in his convictions, even when it meant political risk. Whether or not you agreed with him, Lieberman was a leader who consistently put principle before politics, and the greater good ahead of personal gain.This documentary takes viewers behind the headlines to explore not only Lieberman's groundbreaking career — from Connecticut to Capitol Hill and around the globe — but also the enduring values that shaped his legacy. Through exclusive interviews and rare archival footage, "Centered" captures the arc of modern American history and the Jewish-American experience through the lens of one remarkable life.The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with award-winning director Jonathan Gruber and Lieberman’s children, Matt and Rebecca Lieberman, who will share personal reflections and behind-the-scenes stories of growing up with a father in public life. Expect engaging anecdotes, candid memories, and insight into what it meant to be part of a family committed to service.𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁In a political era defined by division, "Centered" offers a rare profile in courage — a reminder that it is still possible to lead with conscience, compromise without surrendering conviction, and remain rooted in community while navigating the highest levels of government.Lieberman’s story is deeply Jewish and deeply American. The son of a liquor store owner from Stamford, Connecticut, he rose to become a four-term U.S. Senator, an early voice on climate change, a critical figure in foreign policy, and Al Gore’s running mate in the historic 2000 presidential election.While his politics often crossed party lines — earning admiration and criticism from both Democrats and Republicans — what remained constant was his unwavering commitment to the people he served and the values that guided him. As the film explores, even when controversial, Lieberman’s decisions were grounded in a profound belief that leadership meant putting the national interest above personal or political gain.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹More than a political retrospective, "Centered" is a rare opportunity to hear directly from those who knew him best. Following the screening, Lieberman’s children Matt and Rebecca Lieberman will join director Jonathan Gruber for a live Q&A.They will share candid stories from behind the scenes — what it was like to grow up in a household shaped by civic duty, public scrutiny, and profound purpose. Their reflections offer both warmth and insight into the personal cost and enduring meaning of a life lived in service.For anyone interested in politics, Jewish identity, American history, or moral leadership, this event promises to be both educational and emotionally resonant.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄?In a time of deep political polarization, global uncertainty, and rising antisemitism, "Centered" is more than a film — it is a timely call to remember the power of integrity and the example of those who served not for attention, but out of obligation.This screening is a moment to gather and reflect:• On the evolution of American politics over the past 40 years• On what it means to be a public servant• On how personal values shape public life• And on the significance of Jewish representation at the highest levels of U.S. governmentWhether you admired Joe Lieberman’s politics or challenged them, this film makes one thing clear: he was a man who believed deeply in the American project — and in doing what was right, even when it was not easy.𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀This event is not just for political insiders — it’s for anyone reflecting on where we are as a country and what leadership can look like in polarized times. Democrats, Republicans, Independents — and anyone curious about the crossroads of faith, identity, and American civic life — will find meaning and inspiration in this timely film.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁: "Centered: Joe Lieberman" – Special Screening & Q&A𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻: Tuesday, May 20 · 6:00 PM𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave, NYC𝗪𝗵𝗼: Director Jonathan Gruber, Matt & Rebecca Lieberman𝗪𝗵𝗼: https://bit.ly/3Z7B3r1 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Use code: centered20 for 20% off

