'Centered: Joe Lieberman' to Screen at Miami Film Festival on April 7

Senator Lieberman meets with President Barack Obama in 2011. Senator Joe Lieberman and President George W. Bush share a moment outside the presidential limousine. Vice President Al Gore announces Senator Joe Lieberman as his running mate during a campaign event in Nashville, Tennessee.

A Powerful Story of Integrity, Leadership, and One of the Most Pivotal Elections in U.S. History

In today’s divided world, the film serves as a powerful reminder that people don’t have to agree on everything to work together for the greater good.” — Bruce Gould, Executive Producer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of deep political division, the documentary " Centered: Joe Lieberman " offers a rare and refreshing portrait of leadership driven by principle, not party. This thought-provoking film will screen at the Miami Film Festival on April 7 at 7:30 PM, a particularly meaningful event given Lieberman’s deep ties to Florida’s political legacy and the film’s strong Miami connections.As the first Jewish – and Orthodox Jewish – candidate on a major party presidential ticket, Lieberman made history in the 2000 election, a race that changed American politics forever. Florida was the epicenter of that election’s chaos, with its now-infamous ballot recount and the hanging chads that ultimately determined the presidency. The film takes viewers inside this pivotal moment while painting a rich portrait of Lieberman’s lifelong commitment to integrity, bipartisanship, and country over party.𝗔𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗶 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗺This festival screening is uniquely tied to Miami, home to Executive Producer Bruce Gould and Associate Producer Robin Jacobs. The screening will be introduced by Bruce Gould and followed by a Q&A featuring Nancy Jacobson, Founder of No Labels , an organization committed to breaking partisan gridlock and fostering bipartisan solutions, Director Jonathan Gruber, and Mark Penn, a veteran pollster and political pundit.Fresh off winning the Audience Award at the Denver Jewish Film Festival, the documentary continues to resonate with audiences across the country, offering a timely and much-needed conversation about leadership, faith, and the power of principled compromise.𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀Joe Lieberman wasn’t afraid to stand up for what he believed in—even when it meant breaking with his own party. Throughout his career, he worked across the aisle, proving that real leadership isn’t about party loyalty—it’s about integrity, respect, and finding common ground."Joe Lieberman stood for something bigger than politics—he believed in working together, listening, and solving real problems,” said Bruce Gould. “In today’s divided world, his story is more relevant than ever. The film serves as a powerful reminder that people don’t have to agree on everything to work together for the greater good."𝗗𝗼𝗻’𝘁 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗺In a moment when principled leadership feels increasingly rare, "Centered: Joe Lieberman" shines a light on a public servant who chose conviction over political convenience. "Lieberman understood that compromise isn’t weakness—it’s leadership," said Director Jonathan Gruber. “That’s why his story still matters so much today.”"Centered: Joe Lieberman" will screen at the Regal South Beach on April 7 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available now through the Miami Film Festival website: https://miamifilmfestival.com/program/event/centered-joe-lieberman/

Official Trailer of "Centered: Joe Lieberman"

