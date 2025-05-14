DIRCO and UNISA hosts first G20 Town Hall Engagement, 14 May

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in partnership with UNISA, will host a G20 Town Hall Engagement on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, in Pretoria.

This G20 Town Hall Outreach aims to engage South Africans on the significance, objectives and benefits of South Africa’s G20 Presidency and solicit inputs from non-state actors and civil society.

The engagement will also focus more broadly on South Africa’s foreign policy, including on issues such as human rights, peace and security.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Time: 09h30

Venue: UNISA Main Campus, Kgorong Building

RSVP: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates