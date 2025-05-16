Debut Fantasy Burden of Divinity Puts a Reluctant Heiress at the Center of an Epic War

Cover of Burden of Divinity by Jessa Harris

An electricity-wielding heiress faces forbidden love, old enemies, and an oncoming war in Divinaterra’s epic new saga. Available now at Amazon and B&N.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessa Harris’s first novel, Burden of Divinity, introduces Orion Drakos, a young royal who can command electricity yet must hide her power to keep an uneasy peace. The book launches The Blood Wars series and is available now in paperback and e-book.“I wanted Orion to be the girl readers could look up to,” Harris says. “She is strong and capable, funny yet serious, and still working out how to use her power. She faces expectations that may not match her own dreams – a fear many of us share.”That tension fuels Orion’s first encounter with the enigmatic Nikolai, whose loyalty is tested in a kingdom edging toward open conflict. Sparks fly – sometimes literally – in dialogue that crackles:- “Bullshit. The only thing I'm fighting is the urge to punch you again.”- “If you ever lay a finger on her again, I swear to you, I will become your worst nightmare.”- “Orion, if there ever comes a time I am faced with having to choose between my life or yours, I'm not choosing mine.”Harris drew on childhood fascination with Greek mythology to craft Divinaterra, where gods known as the Divine once bestowed potentias on favored warriors. “I needed limitations so characters would not be overpowered,” she explains. “Linking the magic to the Divine let the world build itself around that source.”Latin-derived terminology, a centuries-old Divine War, and a looming new conflict give the series a layered backdrop. At its heart, however, Burden of Divinity explores courage, found family, and the price of change. “It is okay to fight for something better,” Harris says. “Even when you are afraid.”Book One ends on the brink of nationwide upheaval. Readers will follow Orion and Nikolai as hidden forces emerge and long-buried loyalties are tested. “Their story is far from over,” Harris promises. “War is coming for the entire country.”Burden of Divinity is available now at Amazon Barnes & Noble and other major retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.