OneScreen.ai Welcomes Out-of-Home Advertising Veteran Megan Fowkes as Senior Solutions Architect, Partnerships

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneScreen.ai, the leading company simplifying how brands and agencies plan, execute, and measure impactful Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising campaigns, announced today the appointment of Megan Fowkes as its Senior Solutions Architect of Partnerships. This strategic hire underscores OneScreen.ai's commitment to delivering strategic OOH solutions for digital marketing firms and advertising agencies as a value-added solution for their clients.

Megan brings a wealth of invaluable experience to OneScreen.ai, having spent several years immersed in the OOH landscape. Her most recent role as an Account Executive at Clear Channel Outdoor saw her drive impactful OOH campaigns while cultivating a reputation for the immense value she placed on partnerships and relationships. Recognizing that strong connections are the bedrock of success in the agency and OOH sectors, Megan fostered robust ties across agencies, vendors, and sales teams. Her focus on key verticals such as B2B, retail, and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), coupled with her experience across the full spectrum of OOH offerings, contributed to remarkable success for her clients, who saw up to 75% year-over-year growth in the last year at Clear Channel. Before Clear Channel, Megan honed her expertise as a Media Planner at Billups, serving as a crucial link between clients, vendors, and internal teams. In this capacity, she expertly crafted OOH media plans tailored to client objectives, timelines, and budgets. Her proactive approach included identifying emerging media trends and integrating them into client strategies, consistently seeking opportunities to surpass expectations. Megan's collaborative spirit extended to working closely with vendor and internal teams to ensure seamless and successful campaign execution.

Earlier in her career, as a Planner at AMP Agency and Decibel Media, Megan demonstrated strong leadership in client and internal communications. She spearheaded presentations encompassing cross-channel media recommendations, and her proactive engagement with vendors ensured campaigns achieved optimal and efficient results. Notably, Megan’s career began at Mediavest in data analytics. This foundational experience provided her with invaluable insight into post-campaign analytics and the critical role data plays in informing pre-campaign planning, contributing to her well-rounded perspective.

"We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the team," said Alex Ewing, OneScreen.ai, Chief Executive Officer. "Her deep-rooted experience in the OOH industry, combined with her understanding of the evolving needs of marketing agencies, makes her an invaluable asset – she’s a Swiss army knife with a unique skillset. Megan's appointment comes at a pivotal time as we see a resurgence and reinvention of OOH within the broader marketing mix, and her insights, particularly her emphasis on the power of partnerships, will be crucial in building collaborations that drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Megan’s extensive background positions her as a thought leader who has witnessed firsthand the evolution of marketing priorities. Her deep understanding of the OOH sector, coupled with her experience in integrated media planning, provides her with a unique perspective on the renewed emphasis marketing agencies are placing on traditional yet powerful tactics like OOH. Megan strongly believes in the unique power of experiencing a campaign in person – its non-skippable nature and the importance of being fully immersed in that shared moment.

In her new role at OneScreen.ai, Megan will leverage her expertise to forge strategic partnerships and develop innovative solutions that empower agencies and advertisers to seamlessly incorporate OOH into their omnichannel strategies.

"I am excited to join OneScreen.ai and be part of a company that is at the forefront of transforming the OOH landscape,” said Megan Fowkes. “Having worked in this space for many years, I recognize the immense potential of OOH to deliver impactful results in today's dynamic marketing environment. I look forward to collaborating with partners to develop forward-thinking solutions that help agencies and brands effectively leverage the power of OOH, creating truly immersive and memorable experiences."

Megan's hire signifies OneScreen.ai's continued investment in industry-leading talent and its dedication to providing a cutting-edge, data-driven platform that meets the evolving needs of the advertising ecosystem. Her expertise will be instrumental in fostering collaborations that drive the next chapter of growth and innovation in the OOH industry.

