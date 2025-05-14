Protecting the TALQ Certification – A Case of Vigilance

TALQ Consortium unveils fake TALQ certifications

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TALQ Consortium, the developer of the TALQ Smart City Protocol—a global interface standard for smart city applications—continues to provide TALQ Certification to manufacturers of smart city applications using a rigorous certification procedure. Integrating the TALQ interface standard enables interoperability with other certified products which is why more and more public tenders now require TALQ Certification. However, cities and evaluators must remain vigilant: several incidents of attempted certification fraud have recently come to light. The only reliable source for verifying TALQ Certification is the official list on the Consortium’s website.For years, TALQ has supported cities in making sound, future-proof investment decisions and ensuring system interoperability for outdoor lighting and other smart city services. The growing number of tenders globally that require TALQ-certified products emphasises the significance of the standard.In early 2025, a consulting firm involved in a major smart city infrastructure project contacted the TALQ Consortium to confirm the certifications of several vendors. During the public tendering process, multiple manufacturers submitted documentation claiming TALQ Certification. When the consultant attempted to verify the certifications against the official TALQ-certified product list, one company was found to be missing.Out of caution and demonstrating admirable responsibility, the consultant reached out to the Consortium. The investigation revealed that one of the bidders had submitted a forged document—an altered copy of a genuine TALQ certificate belonging to another member company. Thanks to the consultant’s diligence, the fraudulent claim was exposed, helping ensure that the final selection would be based on verified, interoperable solutions.“While it is difficult to pursue legal action without clear evidence linking forgery directly to a manufacturer, this case clearly illustrates the value of our trademark and certification process ” says Simon Dunkley, Secretary General of the TALQ Consortium.“This incident—unfortunately, not the first—highlights that the credibility of our standard depends not only on its technical specifications, but also on the awareness and vigilance of TALQ members, partners, and end-users across the smart city ecosystem.”

