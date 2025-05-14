Education Above All Foundation Condemns Recent Bombing Of Myanmar School As Grave Violation of International Law

DOHA, QATAR, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation for education and development, denounces the latest airstrike in Myanmar killing 20 students and two teachers in the country’s central Sagaing region.

Attacks on education constitute a grave violation of international law and devalue the principles of justice, peace and equality. Schools should never be targeted as part of armed conflict and students of all ages should be able to avail their fundamental right to education.

As of May 2025, Myanmar has witnessed a significant escalation in attacks on schools amid the ongoing civil conflict. According to the 2024 GCPEA Education Under Attack Report, Myanmar witnessed at least 245 attacks on schools nationwide in 2022 and 2023. In comparison, GCPEA identified 200 attacks on schools in 2020 and 2021, most of which occurred after the military takeover in 2021. The majority of the attacks included the use of explosive weapons, arson and small arms fire.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child guarantees every child the right to an education. This international agreement emphasises how all sides in armed conflict have an obligation to safeguard education and maintain schools as secure, protected environments.

The EAA Foundation requests the commitment of all parties in fulfilling their responsibilities under international humanitarian law. Schools used for education must be protected and maintained as children-safe spaces by taking all required precautions and complying with international law.

