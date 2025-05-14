The first second life battery systems in Bulgaria are now live

2nd Life Battery Storage System

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulgaria already has the first energy storage systems using second life batteries. These are systems built from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles - batteries that no longer meet standards for use in vehicles but can still be used in a variety of secondary applications before being recycled.The first such systems were developed by eWaste , a subsidiary of Solarpro and a member of the European Battery Recycling Association ( EBRA Recycling ). The two pilot systems use battery modules from Volkswagen Group electric vehicles, with each system having a capacity of 4.2 kWh and equipped with a fully hybrid inverter. This means that the inverter intelligently manages the energy flow - it can charge the batteries from solar panels as well as from the grid or a generator, automatically allocating energy to consumption according to the needs of the household or site. The company plans to roll out about 20 such systems a month.To date, eWaste has signed contracts with 18 importers of electric vehicles in the country, including Silver Star Motors EAD, Euratek Auto Ltd, Mirkat Ltd, Porsche BG Ltd, Vitosha Sports Cars Ltd, Vitosha Auto Ltd, Balkan Star Motors JSC and others. The brands that eWaste works with include Mercedes, Skoda, Suzuki, VW, Audi, Porsche, Infinity, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and NISSAN.In addition to the innovations in the energy sector, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company will donate the pilot two systems to PGKMCS "Acad. Blagovest Sendov", Varna (Vocational School of Computer Modelling and Computer Systems) and the Technical University - Varna, where they will be used for educational purposes as well as for real application.About eWasteeWaste is a company specialising in the reception and disposal of unusable lithium-ion car batteries. With a focus on the sustainable management of battery waste, we offer a solution for second life by building energy storage systems (ESS) or recycling the batteries to extract valuable raw materials. Through innovative recycling methods, we contribute to the circular economy and the extension of product life cycles. The company is a member of EBRA, the European Battery Recycling Association.For more information, visit our website: www.ewaste.bg За SolarproSolarpro is a multi-technology integrator with expertise in building hybrid projects that include photovoltaic (PV), wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hydrogen solutions. As a leading EPC contractor with 15 years of experience and a team of more than 1000 professionals, Solarpro has designed, built and integrated PV plants with a total capacity of more than 12 GW and battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a capacity of more than 1GWh. The company is a technology innovator, excelling in the design and digitalization of renewable energy projects, transforming them into manageable and flexible assets tailored to the evolution of the energy market. The company is the winner of the international award "Best project under 100MW" in Europe, awarded for the construction and commissioning of the first energy storage system in the region, with a capacity of 55MWh. Committed to sustainability, the company has also developed expertise in recycling PV modules and batteries, contributing to the transition towards a circular economy.For more information, please contact us at press@solarpro.bg

