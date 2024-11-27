Solarpro wins Best EU Project Under 100MW at Energy Storage Awards 2024

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solarpro , a leading technological provider of solutions for the generation and storage of energy in Europe, was awarded the Best EU Project Under 100MW award at the prestigious Energy Storage Awards 2024 . The recognition was given for the successful delivery of the 55MWh utility-scale storage project in Razlog, Bulgaria, a standout achievement in advancing energy storage innovation and deployment in Eastern Europe.The 55MWh Razlog Utility-Scale Energy Storage ProjectThe Razlog BESS project collocated with a 33 MW solar park, marks a significant achievement in Eastern Europe's renewable energy sector. The project is a flagship for utility BESS in Eastern Europe, showcasing Solarpro's dedication to innovative energy storage solutions and addressing critical challenges in the energy sector. The Razlog BESS itself highlights the seamless integration of cutting-edge energy storage solutions with existing renewable energy infrastructure.Solarpro managed the entire project lifecycle—from design to implementation and integration of the SCADA management system. The project includes 16 energy storage containers with a 3.44 MWh capacity each, which have an extra-long expected lifespan. They also feature a wide operating temperature range, enabling the 55 MWh Razlog BESS to run uninterruptedly even in extreme weather.“The 55MWh Razlog BESS is a landmark project for the entire Eastern European region. We are beyond honored to be recognized at the Energy Storage Awards, a renowned platform that highlights the best in energy storage innovation. This project is truly a testament to what can be achieved when cutting-edge engineering meets a commitment to sustainability,” comments Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro. “This award reflects the collaborative efforts of our teams, partners, and stakeholders to deliver a transition towards a greener tomorrow.The Energy Storage Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in the energy storage sector, celebrating the most innovative and impactful projects that drive the global energy transition. This year’s competition included over 150 entries across more than 20 categories, predominantly from Western Europe, Scandinavia, and the UK.Held during a gala dinner at the Hilton London Bankside, the awards ceremony brought together over 450 professionals and industry leaders from across the sector, recognizing outstanding contributions to the global energy storage landscape.About SolarproSolarpro is a multi-technology integrator with expertise in hybrid projects that include photovoltaic (PV), wind, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and hydrogen solutions. As a leading EPC contractor with 15 years of experience and a team of over 1,000 professionals, Solarpro has designed, built, and integrated PV plants with a total capacity exceeding 7 GW. The company is a technological innovator, excelling in engineering and digitalizing renewable projects, transforming them into dispatchable and flexible assets aligned with energy market developments. Committed to sustainability, Solarpro has further developed expertise in recycling PV modules and batteries to utilize damaged or polluted land, transforming them into state-of-the-art clean energy plants.For more information, please contact us at press@solarpro.bg

