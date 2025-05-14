LAST SHOT

Super Bowl Champion Kamu Grugier-Hill Joins EQLB and Last Shot for a Major Hawaii Launch

EQ ENERGY DRINK INC (OTCMKTS:EQLB)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EQLB is thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Super Bowl LII champion and Hawaii native Kamu Grugier-Hill, as he joins forces with Last Shot for a major product launch in Hawaii. A standout linebacker who was drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, Grugier-Hill is bringing his championship mindset to the brand, solidifying Last Shot as the premier hydration drink of the summer.Grugier-Hill, who attended Kamehameha Schools in Honolulu, is excited to support Last Shot as it makes waves in the hydration industry. His commitment to performance, endurance, and recovery makes him the perfect advocate for a drink designed to refresh, energize, and replenish."I couldn't think of a better combination," says Grugier-Hill. "It is my go-to drink—whether I need extra electrolytes or just want to enjoy it on its own. This drink has changed the game—on the golf course or even just for a casual night at home. Last Shot is the real deal!"The partnership is already generating buzz across Hawaii, with Last Shot quickly becoming the must-have beverage for athletes, adventurers, and casual consumers alike.Keely Grugier-Hill, Kama's wife, also shared her enthusiasm for the brand, saying: "Last Shot has become a staple in our home. Whether Kamu is recovering after training or we’re simply looking for something refreshing, it delivers every time. We love that it’s not just about hydration, it’s about feeling good and performing at your best!"Mo Owens, CEO of EQLB, expressed excitement for the collaboration, stating: "We think Kamu and Keely will be a major benefit to our partnership with Last Shot. His winning mindset, dedication, and connection to Hawaii make this collaboration truly special."As Last Shot continues to expand, this launch marks a significant moment for the brand—combining elite performance with island energy to redefine hydration. Stay tuned for major events, activations, and more throughout the summer!Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, which are not purely historical, reflect beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions regarding the future and can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” or similar terms. Actual results may differ due to various factors, including the inherent uncertainties of new business opportunities and development-stage companies. EQLB assumes no obligation to update these statements and advises investors to review relevant SEC filings, including the latest Form 10-K and Form 10-Q reports.Contact Information: EQ ENERGY DRINK, IncMaurice Owens, President & CEOPhone: (702) 806-5943,Mo@drinkeq.com

