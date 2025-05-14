Lu Yiwen Rings that are forever

Darry Ring, proudly announces that its CEO and co-founder Lu Yiwen(Wendy Lu) has been named #6 on Forbes’ World’s Youngest Self-Made Women Billionaires list.

Darry Ring, the global jewelry brand known for its powerful "One Love, One Lifetime" philosophy, proudly announces that its CEO and co-founder Lu Yiwen(Wendy Lu) has been named #6 on Forbes' World's Youngest Self-Made Women Billionaires list, joining the ranks of international icons such as Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Under her leadership, Darry Ring has expanded to over 300 retail stores globally.This recognition marks a defining moment not only for Lu—Her estimated net worth places her among the top self-made women entrepreneurs globally—but also for Darry Ring, which continues to rise as a global symbol of commitment, authenticity, and emotional depth in modern relationships.Redefining Success: Love, Leadership, and a New Era of EntrepreneurshipLu Yiwen's journey from entrepreneurial dreamer to global business leader is as distinctive as the brand itself. Inspired by her own love story with co-founder Tony Zhang, she transformed a simple yet powerful idea—allowing each individual to commit their love to only one person—into a cultural movement. Through Darry Ring, she has reshaped the jewelry industry around values of love, trust, and emotional depth—offering a compelling alternative to materialism. Her rise to billionaire status is a testament to bold leadership, innovation, and a deep understanding of modern relationships. Now recognized alongside cultural icons like Taylor Swift on the Forbes list, Lu represents a new wave of empowered, self-made women transforming industries long dominated by men. Her story continues to inspire entrepreneurs—especially women in emerging markets—proving that purpose, emotional intelligence, and perseverance can drive global success.A Brand Built on One Lifelong PromiseFounded to celebrate authentic love stories, Darry Ring has carved a unique space in the global jewelry market through its unwavering belief in true love and lifelong commitment. The brand’s message — “One Love, One Lifetime” — resonates deeply with couples who value sincerity, intention, and emotional depth in their relationships.Darry Ring’s promise of “One Love, One Lifetime” is brought to life through natural diamonds and thoughtful design—like its heart-shaped ring by French designer Claire-Chine Hardion, featuring a crown-inspired 45° tilt. Beyond aesthetics, the brand is also known for its exclusive patented cuts, such as the Heart in Heart™ and Star of Love™ diamonds. These proprietary cuts—certified by IGI for surpassing industry standards—embody Darry Ring’s belief that a diamond’s brilliance lies not only in its appearance but in the emotion it carries.“Darry Ring is not just about jewelry,” said a company spokesperson. “It’s about redefining what love means in today’s world. Every ring, every story, every promise made through Darry Ring stands as a testament to genuine connection.”Cultural Legacy Meets Global ExpansionWith over 300 retail stores worldwide and a presence in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, Darry Ring continues to capture the hearts of Gen Z and millennial couples seeking meaning over materialism. What began as a design studio has evolved into an international jewelry house with a Paris Design Center and an Italian artisan workshop—reflecting a commitment to both craftsmanship and emotional storytelling.As a strategic partner of the Natural Diamond Council (NDC), Darry Ring plays a key role in educating consumers about the beauty, rarity, and ethical sourcing of natural diamonds. This shared commitment to authenticity is reflected in every piece, especially those crafted by international designers in Paris.In 2024, Darry Ring deepened its cultural presence through a collaboration with iconic fashion designer Vivienne Tam, launching a Chinese high-end bridal jewelry collection at Paris Fashion Week. Honoring both traditional Chinese symbolism—such as the dragon—and French elegance, the collection celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France. This collaboration also marked a harmonious blend of the brand’s core philosophy, uniting the ceremonial spirit of the West with the romantic sensibility of the East.About Darry RingDarry Ring is a globally recognized diamond jewelry brand that believes in the power of true love. Guided by the philosophy of “One Love, One Lifetime,” Darry Ring uniquely requires each customer to verify their identity before purchasing an engagement ring — ensuring that it is given to one true love in a lifetime. This promise is formalized through the exclusive True Love Agreement, making each Darry Ring a lasting symbol of commitment. With meticulous craftsmanship and emotionally driven design, Darry Ring celebrates lifelong love around the world.Just as Lu Yiwen’s vision began with one promise, Darry Ring continues to champion the belief that the most extraordinary success begins with the most personal intention: to love one person, for a lifetime. 