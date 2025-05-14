Crime falls again with significant drop in theft and robbery offences

Release date: 14/05/25

Latest crime statistics show South Australia has recorded a ten per cent drop in theft offences, as crime across the state continues to fall for an eighth consecutive month.

The rolling yearly data to March reveals shop theft has dropped for the fifth successive month.

These results demonstrate the success of an expanded Operation Measure, an anti-shoplifting initiative which targets recidivist offenders and monitors specific locations.

The data also reveals theft from a motor vehicle decreased by 23 per cent while car theft also fallen.

House break-ins have dropped for the ninth successive period, robbery and related offences decreased by 13 per cent while serious criminal trespass is also down.

For eight successive months since August last year, the total number of reported offences has continued to decrease, with five per cent fewer crimes reported.

Since coming to office in 2022, the State Government has committed an additional $334 million to support SA Police. This includes $82 million dollars to hire an additional 189 Police Security Officers, to return sworn officers to frontline duties.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

It’s encouraging to see theft and robbery offences continue to decrease month on month.

The Government has increased funding to get more sworn officers on frontline duty. This allows initiatives like Operation Measure to expand their presence and deliver results.

By boosting the number of frontlines officers, SA Police can direct resources where they’re needed most to keep the community safe.