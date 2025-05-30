SA delivers first electric public hospital in Australia

Release date: 30/05/25

South Australia is leading the nation in providing the first health care facility to become fully powered by electricity as the Malinauskas Labor Government continues its charge in contributing to a climate-resilient health system.

As the only fully electric health service in the country, the Kangaroo Island Health Service (KIHS) is leading the way with South Australia’s healthcare services adopting measures raised in the new SA Health Climate Change Framework (the Framework).

The Framework informs the public healthcare system how it can be environmentally sustainable, low carbon and climate-resilient while maintaining high-quality healthcare by making simple changes like transitioning to LED lighting and using specimen bags made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The gas phase-out led by the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network and for it to use electricity not only reduces impact on the environment but is also more cost effective for the hospital. This has been achieved by replacing all previously gas-powered assets and infrastructure, including hot water systems, cooking appliances, steam generator boilers and gas heaters.

The success of this initiative is now guiding similar efforts across ten health sites in the region, including the new Mount Barker Hospital, which will be built gas-free.

SA Health is responsible for approximately 30 per cent of the State Government’s operational emissions, with healthcare nationally estimated to contribute to five per cent of Australia’s total carbon emissions.

The Framework outlines four SA Health goals for responding to climate change and discusses the efforts undertaken to achieve its goals across eight priority action areas. The goals include being environmentally sustainable; Net-zero in all areas of operations, service delivery and culture; Climate-resilient to the impacts of climate change; and being a provider of high-quality health services for patients and communities.

The priority action areas guide implementation – ranging from sustainable infrastructure and clean energy to workforce capability and risk monitoring – drawing on international best practice while recognising local initiatives already underway.

Adapting to the effects of climate change is crucial in reducing its health impacts and building social, environmental, and economic resilience. One adaptive measure soon to be implemented as part of the Framework is the Climate Resilience for Frontline Clinics Toolkit, which offers practical resources for healthcare providers, patients, and administrators to manage climate-related health risks effective.

The toolkit has been instrumental in ensuring preparedness in overseas clinics and is now being tailored to meet the specific needs of South Australian communities through a collaborative partnership with Harvard University and Americares

More information on and the Framework itself can be viewed here - www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/climatechange

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Strong action is needed to avoid the impacts of climate change and South Australia is positioned to help ensure a healthier, net-zero future, while continuing to deliver world-class healthcare for all.

South Australia is a leader in climate action and renewable energy and our Government is so pleased our public health system will also be doing its part in reducing its climate impact.

I thank those who have contributed feedback and input to strengthen the Framework and to ensure it is fit for our state health system.

Attributable to Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier

Climate change is the greatest threat to global health and as we can see every day, it is already impacting on the health of South Australians.

The SA Health Climate Framework lays the foundation for a net-zero emissions, climate-resilient health system that can anticipate, respond to and recover from climate-related challenges while improving the overall health of our population. It paves the way for even greater achievements in emissions reduction across the years ahead, which will be to the benefit of all South Australians.

Adaptation is about protecting the health of South Australians, where climate change is already causing extreme heat, bushfires, flooding, and exacerbating health inequities.

As well as reviewing and addressing climate risks to our healthcare infrastructure and services, the Framework outlines the need to work with key public health partners and local community to enhance preparedness across the state.