AHA comments on House Ways and Means Committee markup

The House Ways and Means Committee May 13 began to mark up its portion of the fiscal year 2025 reconciliation bill, with some proposals impacting the health care field.

The AHA May 13 sent a detailed statement to the Ways and Means Committee with specific comments on certain sections of the bill, including potential changes to policies related to tax incentives, among other provisions. The AHA discussed several proposals, including expanding the Rural Emergency Hospital definition, greater health plan choice for employees, and temporary charitable contribution deductions.