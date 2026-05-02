Agencies issue guidance on adopting agentic AI systems

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency and international partners have released guidance on adopting agentic artificial intelligence systems. The guidance primarily focuses on large language model-based agentic AI systems and highlights key security challenges and risks for organizations. It discusses threats and vulnerabilities within agentic AI systems and risks that arise from system behavior. The guidance also includes steps for designing, deploying and operating agentic AI systems safely.

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, at jriggi@aha.org, or Scott Gee, AHA deputy director for cybersecurity and risk, at sgee@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.