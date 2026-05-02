HRSA to award grants from two areas of rural opioid response program

The Health Resources and Services Administration will award grants to rural hospitals and other providers from two areas of its Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. HRSA has $4 million to fund up to 40 grants through its RCORP-Planning program, which helps rural communities create larger networks for their substance use disorder services. Recipients will be eligible to receive up to $100,000 per year over a two-year project period. HRSA said it has $60 million to fund up to 80 grants through its RCORP-Impact program, which helps strengthen the behavioral health workforce in rural communities. Grant recipients from this program can receive up to $750,000 per year over a four-year project period. Applications for RCORP-Planning grants are due May 29, while applications for RCORP-Impact grants are due June 1.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.