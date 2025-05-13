Senate Resolution 85 Printer's Number 803

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - States Department of the Treasury for distribution to Non-

entitlement Units of local government; and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of the Treasury

distributed $2,840,820,418 directly to eligible counties within

this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of the Treasury

distributed $2,335,018,856 directly to eligible metropolitan

cities within this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The recipients of the SLFRF are to be transparent

and held publicly accountable for expenditure of those funds;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit on COVID-19

State and local fiscal recovery funds administered by

Commonwealth agencies and municipalities; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the performance audit include an assessment of

compliance with criteria established by provisions of laws,

regulations, contracts and grant agreements; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the performance audit include an assessment of

compliance with requirements that could affect the acquisition,

protection, use and disposition of the entity's resources and

the quantity, quality, timeliness and cost of services produced

and delivered; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

submit a report with its findings and recommendations to the

General Assembly within 12 months of the adoption of this

resolution.

