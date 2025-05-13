Senate Resolution 85 Printer's Number 803
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - States Department of the Treasury for distribution to Non-
entitlement Units of local government; and
WHEREAS, The United States Department of the Treasury
distributed $2,840,820,418 directly to eligible counties within
this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The United States Department of the Treasury
distributed $2,335,018,856 directly to eligible metropolitan
cities within this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The recipients of the SLFRF are to be transparent
and held publicly accountable for expenditure of those funds;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit on COVID-19
State and local fiscal recovery funds administered by
Commonwealth agencies and municipalities; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the performance audit include an assessment of
compliance with criteria established by provisions of laws,
regulations, contracts and grant agreements; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the performance audit include an assessment of
compliance with requirements that could affect the acquisition,
protection, use and disposition of the entity's resources and
the quantity, quality, timeliness and cost of services produced
and delivered; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee
submit a report with its findings and recommendations to the
General Assembly within 12 months of the adoption of this
resolution.
