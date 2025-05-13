Senate Bill 672 Printer's Number 805
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Child." An individual under 21 years of age who is a
resident of this Commonwealth.
"Department." The Department of Health of the Commonwealth.
"Health care practitioner." As defined in section 103 of the
act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care
Facilities Act.
"Plumbing component." Any pipe, pipe fitting, plumbing
fitting, solder, flux or fixture through which drinking water
may pass.
§ 55A03. Educational materials.
(a) Lead screenings.--
(1) The department shall develop and distribute readily
understandable information and educational and instructional
materials regarding risk factors associated with lead
exposure, emphasizing lead screening and testing procedures
required by law. The materials shall be provided to:
(i) The parent or guardian of a child by:
(A) A health care practitioner.
(B) A health care practitioner at a health care
facility where the child was born at the time of
discharge or the health care practitioner who
assisted with the birth if the child is born outside
of a health care facility.
(C) A health care practitioner at the time of a
child's six-month checkup or the first checkup after
the child attains the age of six months.
(D) A school at the time of a child's first
enrollment at the school.
(ii) An expectant parent at any prenatal visit.
