Senate Bill 672 Printer's Number 805

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13

"Child." An individual under 21 years of age who is a

resident of this Commonwealth.

"Department." The Department of Health of the Commonwealth.

"Health care practitioner." As defined in section 103 of the

act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care

Facilities Act.

"Plumbing component." Any pipe, pipe fitting, plumbing

fitting, solder, flux or fixture through which drinking water

may pass.

§ 55A03. Educational materials.

(a) Lead screenings.--

(1) The department shall develop and distribute readily

understandable information and educational and instructional

materials regarding risk factors associated with lead

exposure, emphasizing lead screening and testing procedures

required by law. The materials shall be provided to:

(i) The parent or guardian of a child by:

(A) A health care practitioner.

(B) A health care practitioner at a health care

facility where the child was born at the time of

discharge or the health care practitioner who

assisted with the birth if the child is born outside

of a health care facility.

(C) A health care practitioner at the time of a

child's six-month checkup or the first checkup after

the child attains the age of six months.

(D) A school at the time of a child's first

enrollment at the school.

(ii) An expectant parent at any prenatal visit.

20250SB0672PN0805 - 2 -

