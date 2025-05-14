National Trans Visibility March to Honor NMAC’s Paul Kawata with Lifetime Allyship & Justice Award

Paul Kawata, Executive Director - NMAC National Trans Visibility March Impactful. Revolutionary. Collective. National Trans Visibility March

Paul Kawata is a steady drumbeat behind so much progress, opening doors for trans voices. Paul is more than an ally; he’s a movement-maker whose legacy is etched in the fight for justice and equity.” — Toni Newman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Trans Visibility March NTVM ) is honored to announce that Paul Kawata, the esteemed Executive Director of NMAC , will receive the organization’s highest honor: the Lifetime Allyship & Justice Award.This award will be presented on Thursday, June 5, 2025, during the NTVM Policy & Safety Summit in Washington, DC. The award celebrates a lifetime of extraordinary leadership, courageous advocacy, and unwavering support for transgender, nonbinary, and intersex communities.“Paul Kawata is the definition of a lifelong ally,” said Dr. Elijah Nicholas, National Director of Policy and Strategy for NTVM. “For more than three decades, he has shown up—not just in words, but in action—for the trans community. He has elevated our voices in rooms where decisions are made, challenged the systems that tried to erase us, and built a legacy rooted in truth, justice, and love.”As the longest-serving leader of a national HIV/AIDS organization, Paul Kawata has been at the forefront of the fight for health equity. Under his leadership, NMAC has centered racial justice and built bridges between public health, community organizing, and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Kawata has continually uplifted trans people—particularly Black and Brown trans people—ensuring they are not just included but prioritized in the national response to HIV.His legacy includes mentoring countless LGBTQ+ leaders, championing inclusive federal policies, and fiercely advocating for funding structures that honor the lived experiences of trans communities.“This award is not just a thank you—it’s a recognition that Paul’s allyship has changed lives and shaped history,” said Nicholas.Kawata’s award presentation is part of NTVM’s weeklong schedule of events, culminating in the International World Pride and National Trans Visibility March on Saturday, June 8, 2025.For press credentials, interviews, or to RSVP for the Policy & Safety Summit, please visit www.ntvmarch.org

