NTVM Honors Harvard University, NMAC, UCC, Gender Liberation, and More at Sold-Out 2025 Labor of Love Awards

Marissa Miller, Founder - National Trans Visibility March. Photo Credit: Evan Torch, Social Elements Agency Co-Hosts Regina Livingston and Amari McGee join Keynote Speaker Prescious Brady-Davis. NTVM Labor of Love Awards Celebrates Impact!

NTVM is proud to announce the 2025 Organization Honorees for this years Labor of Love Awards

The Labor of Love Awards are more than a ceremony. It's a celebration of the tireless, often unseen work that sustains our movement. These honorees are not just allies, they are architects of equity.” — Marissa Miller, NTVM Founder

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Trans Visibility March NTVM ) is proud to announce the 2025 Labor of Love Awards, celebrating the organizations and pioneers who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to uplifting, protecting, and empowering transgender, nonbinary, and intersex (TGNBI) communities.This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Friday at 6:00 PM at the Human Rights Campaign Headquarters in Washington, D.C., as part of NTVM’s multi-day programming during World Pride 2025.The evening will be hosted by Regina Livingston and Amari McGee, two dynamic leaders and artists whose work embodies the spirit of love, resilience, and brilliance. The evening will also feature a powerful keynote address by Precious Brady-Davis, nationally recognized author, changemaker, and trailblazing advocate for trans and environmental justice. Her voice, rooted in visibility, authenticity, and joy, will anchor the evening in both celebration and purpose.2025 Labor of Love Award Honorees Include:Harvard University – for its commitment to trans inclusion and visibility through spiritual, academic, and cultural leadershipNMAC – for advancing health equity and HIV justice through decades of advocacy for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communitiesUnited Church of Christ (UCC) – for its bold and public faith-rooted allyship, including the courageous decision to serve as “body shields” during the NTVM RallyGender Liberation – for preserving the legacy of trans-led liberation and uplifting the stories of Black and Brown TGNBI people[Additional honorees to be announced at the Labor of Love Awards Reception]“The Labor of Love Awards are about more than recognition,” said Marissa Miller, Founder of the National Trans Visibility March. “They are a reminder that transformation doesn’t happen through policy alone—it takes heart, humility, and hard work. These honorees are living proof that love is not passive—it’s powerful. It’s strategy in motion.”The ceremony will uplift those whose labor—often unseen, underfunded, or unrecognized—continues to move the needle on justice, inclusion, and liberation.Members of the press and public are invited to attend.

