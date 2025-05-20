Damian Muziani’s Hindsight Tonight Reclaims Title of Best Online Series at the 46th Annual Telly Awards

Hindsight Tonight with Damian Muziani Damian Muziani in an episode of The Studio on Apple TV+ Damian Muziani is an award-winning Actor, Writer, and Host.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 46th Annual Telly Awards has proudly announced that actor and host Damian Muziani and his acclaimed comedy news program, Hindsight Tonight , have once again been honored in the Best Online Series category in their annual public voting competition. This prestigious recognition marks a remarkable repeat for the show, which also won the award in 2022 and 2023, giving Muziani an unprecedented "hat trick.""Who says bad things come in threes?" joked Muziani upon receiving the award. "When I started this experiment in the Fall of 2020, I never thought for a moment that I would get nominated for an Emmy Award and win so many Tellys. It certainly feels life-affirming to be recognized for what is becoming harder and harder work for me."Hindsight Tonight distinguishes itself by combining creative news delivery with sharp editorials, reminiscent of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Weekend Update on NBC's Saturday Night Live. Over the past few years, Muziani has introduced a variety of alter-ego commentators—such as backwoods Canadian Field Reporter Jace Gaboury, proper English-speaking British Correspondent Duncan Stuart-Clark, and Father Dario Avatara, a Vatican reporter who covered the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV. "These characters I created—they kind of keep the show fresh but also keep my acting chops from getting rusty," he noted. "I find it tougher and tougher to challenge myself by raising the bar every week."As Hindsight Tonight continues to soar to new heights, Muziani faces the challenge of balancing his successful online series with his burgeoning acting career. Since winning his last Telly, he has taken on principal roles in mainstream films such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Delco: The Movie. Additionally, he co-starred in an episode of the hit Apple TV+ series The Studio, directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and filmed a two-fister commercial for ESPN Bet alongside media icon Stephen A. Smith."If I get on a roll with acting and auditioning, it often leaves little time leftover to write and host an episode of Hindsight Tonight," Muziani explained. "So if you see new episodes of Hindsight Tonight coming out every week, that usually means that my agent isn't calling me and I'm not booking jobs. The public wins either way, I figure!"Hindsight Tonight has garnered a dedicated following for its unique blend of humor, parody, biting sarcasm, and insightful commentary on current events. Muziani's ability to tackle controversial topics with a comedic twist has attracted praise from both fans and critics alike.Recently, Muziani promoted Hindsight Tonight as a live guest on The Steve Trevelise Show, broadcast in New Jersey on 101.5 FM and online through Townsquare Media, as well as on The Pop Culture Green Room podcast, hosted by Kimberly and Blair Bryant.About Hindsight Tonight:"Hindsight Tonight" is a short, weekly news show that offers a unique blend of news summary and commentary with Damian Muziani's "New Jersey savage commentary". Damian Muziani uses his background as an actor and broadcaster to provide a unique and engaging commentary on current events. New episodes are released every Sunday night on the show's website, HindsightTonight.com.About Damian Muziani:Damian Muziani is a successful actor, broadcaster, filmmaker, and host with an impressive tally of twelve Telly Awards, alongside multiple Communicator, Viddy, and W3 awards, as well as an Emmy nomination for his diverse body of work. As the creator of Hindsight Tonight, Muziani engages a growing audience through his entertaining approach to current events and commentary.About the Telly Awards:The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Founded in 1979 to honor local, regional, and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after, the award has evolved with the rise of digital video to include branded content, documentary, social media, immersive, and more. The Telly Awards today celebrate the best work in the video medium in an exciting new era of the moving image on and offline. The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 13,000 entries globally from 6 continents and all 50 states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies,s and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards recognize work that has been created on behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company (including your own) or self-directed as a creative endeavor.About Apple TV+:Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service from Apple, dedicated to original movies and TV shows. It features a library of exclusive content, including award-winning series, dramas, documentaries, children's entertainment, and comedies. The service is renowned for its high-quality programming and commitment to premium originals, although its library may be smaller than some competitors.

