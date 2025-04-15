Damian Muziani appears in episode 5 of The Studio's first season. Damian Muziani is the creator of Hindsight Tonight. Damian Muziani with co-director Seth Rogen on set of The Studio.

Hindsight Tonight has been shortlisted to win its third Gold Telly Award in the last four years.

It's a super interesting time, for sure. To simultaneously be acting on a hit Hollywood show while Hindsight fights to reclaim its title as Best Online Series is a dream-come-true!” — Damian Muziani

Damian Muziani, the talented comic actor and Emmy-nominated writer and host of the popular weekly comedy news series Hindsight Tonight, is making waves in the entertainment industry with his recent achievements. Muziani will be promoting his upcoming appearance in the hit Apple TV+ series, The Studio, which premieres on Wednesday, April 16th. The night before, on Tuesday, April 15th, Muziani will be a live in-studio guest on The Steve Trevelise Show, broadcasting terrestrially on NJ101.5 FM radio at 10 PM EDT and as a live guest on The Pop Culture Green Room podcast on Thursday, April 17th at 8:30 PM EDT. Along with these exciting appearances, Muziani is also celebrating the success of Hindsight Tonight, which has again been shortlisted for a People's Telly Award.Fans of Muziani and Hindsight Tonight are eagerly anticipating his appearance on The Studio, which has been gaining popularity since its debut on Apple TV+ last month. The series, directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, follows Rogen's character as he navigates the turbulent world of Hollywood filmmaking. Rogen co-directed Muziani in the fifth installment of the series, entitled "The War". His appearance is sure to bring even more laughs and entertainment to the show.Muziani shares, "It's a very interesting time, for sure. To simultaneously be acting on a hit Hollywood show while Hindsight fights to reclaim its title as Best Online Series is a dream-come-true!"Hindsight Tonight is not a newcomer to success. The weekly comedy news program previously won the Gold Telly Award for Best Online Series in 2022 and 2023. Muziani's writing for the show earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 2021. The public can register to vote for their favorite programs online. Voting ends on Friday, April 18th, so Muziani is encouraging his audience to share their five-star love for Hindsight Tonight to complete a rare "hat trick" of Telly Award success.Muziani is thrilled to be promoting his work and connecting with fans through these unique appearances. In the last year, he also acted in the latest entry of the Ghostbusters movie franchise, Frozen Empire, and starred opposite media icon Stephen A. Smith in a national commercial for ESPN Bet. He is grateful for the support and recognition Hindsight Tonight has received, and is looking forward to the upcoming People's Telly Awards. Fans can continue to support Muziani and Hindsight Tonight by tuning in to The Studio on Apple TV+, The Steve Trevelise Show on NJ101.5 FM, and The Pop Culture Green Room podcast online. Don't miss out on the chance to see Muziani's comedic talent in action, and stay tuned for more exciting updates from this rising star.About Apple TV+: Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service from Apple, focused on original movies and TV shows. It offers a library of exclusive content, including award-winning series, dramas, documentaries, kids' entertainment, and comedies. The service is known for its high-quality programming and commitment to premium originals, though its library is smaller than some competitors.About The Steve Trevelise Show: Born in Newark, raised in Union City, and a Jersey Boy forever, Steve Trevelise talks to the celebrities and personalities who make living in the Garden State so interesting. The Steve Trevelise show airs weeknights from 7-11 PM on New Jersey 101.5 WKXW-FM and on demand.About the Pop Culture Green Room: The Pop Culture Green Room is hosted by twin sisters who are considerably different from one another (Kimberly is energetically unfiltered and Blair is pretty even-keeled), who get together to discuss the one thing they have in common: A love for all things pop culture! The pair dives into current celebrity news, favorite television shows, Bravo, sports, and moments in pop culture that they can't stop thinking about.

Hindsight Tonight covers the media, politics, and celebrities.

