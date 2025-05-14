Mansfield Man Arrested, Charged in Homicide Investigation
HENRY COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Murfreesboro Police Department, have arrested a Mansfield man in connection to a homicide.
On May 10th, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, authorities began investigating the death of Kristiana Shook-Livingston (DOB 08/12/1993) after a hunter found the woman deceased at Gin Creek WMA on Copper Springs Road in Henry County. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading them to Mark Joseph Odom (DOB 09/04/1970) as the person responsible for Shook-Livingston’s death.
Today, authorities arrested Odom and booked him into the Henry County Jail, charging him with Criminal Homicide. He is being held on a $2.5 million dollar bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
