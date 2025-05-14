INNOCN Introduces New 40-Inch 5K Ultrawide Monitor for Creative and Professional Use

INNOCN’s New 40-Inch 5K 100Hz Monitor Rivals Premium Brands at a Fraction of the Cost

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN , a growing manufacturer of professional-grade displays, has announced the launch of the INNOCN 40C1U , a 40-inch ultrawide 5K monitor designed for creative professionals, developers, and remote workers. The new display aims to offer a combination of color accuracy, screen real estate, and performance suited for modern workflows.In an industry traditionally led by long-established brands, INNOCN is emerging as a competitive presence in the professional monitor space. The release of the INNOCN 40C1U marks a significant step for the company, introducing a display that aligns with the needs of users typically served by premium models from brands such as Dell and LG.High-Resolution Display with Color AccuracyThe INNOCN 40C1U features a 5120 x 2160 IPS panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, designed for applications that benefit from wide-format visuals and multitasking. It supports 135% sRGB and 106% DCI-P3 color coverage and comes factory-calibrated with a Delta E < 2 for consistent color accuracy. This makes the monitor suitable for tasks such as photo and video editing, CAD work, and other content creation activities where precision is key.100Hz Refresh Rate and HDR SupportThe 40C1U includes a 100Hz refresh rate—above the standard 60Hz offered by many ultrawide monitors—along with HDR-ready support, 350 nits brightness, and a 1200:1 contrast ratio. This combination is intended to provide a responsive experience for high-frame-rate content and professional workloads that benefit from smoother visual output.Productivity-Focused DesignThe 21:9 ultrawide format supports single-screen multitasking, reducing the need for dual-monitor setups. The display is equipped with built-in 5W stereo speakers and a range of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with 65W power delivery, and USB-A/B ports—allowing integration with desktops, laptops, and other devices in hybrid work environments.Ergonomics and Eye ComfortThe monitor features a 3-sided ultra-narrow bezel and a metal stand that supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. It is also VESA mountable (75x75mm) and includes Blue Light Reduction and Flicker-Free Technology to support long work sessions with reduced eye strain.The INNOCN 40C1U is available from May 12–18, 2025, at an introductory price of $749.99 (regular price: $999.99) via Amazon , using the promo code 40C1U5KM. This release reflects INNOCN’s ongoing focus on providing accessible professional display solutions.Product Link:40C1U: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D7Q8N64F About INNOCNINNOCN is dedicated to redefining display technology with high-performance monitors designed for creative professionals, business users, and gamers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, INNOCN continues to deliver industry-leading display solutions for those who demand the best. The company is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance user experiences in gaming, professional computing, and beyond.Media Contact:Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)Official Website: https://www.innocn.com Marketing Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

