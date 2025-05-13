FAA Continues Rollout of Tower Simulation Systems to Improve Controller Training

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is certifying air traffic controllers faster while reducing costs by installing more Tower Simulation Systems (TSS) across the nation.

TSS allow controllers to train for complex airport configurations, develop scenarios that address safety trends, practice runway crossing coordination and rehearse phraseology. Expanding the number of TSS will complement Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s plan to supercharge controller hiring.

There are 111 standalone tower simulators at 95 sites across the country. The FAA has completed technology upgrades at 56 of those sites, including Newark Liberty International Airport.

“These new simulators give air traffic control trainees a high-tech space to learn, develop and practice their skills,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “It’s one of the many ways the FAA is increasing the number of air traffic controllers, improving training and keeping our skies safe.”

These simulators are significantly cutting training time for new hires and previously certified controllers who are at new facilities. According to a 2021 study, new hires complete training 27 percent quicker on a TSS, saving the FAA around $55,000. Previously certified controllers complete training 21 percent quicker.

The 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act recognizes their importance and requires the FAA to upgrade existing systems and ensure every tower controller has access to one. The Department of Transportation is working to build a brand-new air traffic control system to enhance safety and reduce delays for the flying public. The FAA will continue to hire the best and brightest into the FAA Academy and make sure every seat is filled for upcoming classes.



You can see what FAA facilities have TSS on our webpage.

Hear more from Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau about how these simulators help strengthen operations ahead of a busy summer travel season in this video.