FAA Delivers Report About Improving Organ Transport on Airliners

Monday, May 12, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today sent the U.S. Transportation Secretary a report about improving the process for human organ transport on commercial airlines.

The report addresses a provision of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act requiring the agency to establish a working group to address perceived regulatory barriers and develop best practices for the transportation of organs in the passenger cabin on commercial airlines.

The FAA convened the working group, which included the Department of Transportation, Transportation Security Administration and Health Resources & Services Administration. The group also included airlines, organ procurement organizations, organ transplant hospitals, couriers, patient representatives, and unions representing flight attendants, pilots, dispatchers, and passenger service agents. The transplant community and aviation industry stakeholders proposed 20 recommendations to improve the process.

Two recommendations are directed at the FAA and the agency implemented both. The FAA published guidance highlighting the regulatory framework that permits organ transport in the passenger cabin, as well as suggested crewmember training. The agency also created a website as an information hub for stakeholders who transport organs by air.

Read the full report.

